Denver Broncos | News

Peyton Manning Updates Health

Nov 10, 2013 at 11:10 AM

SAN DIEGO –Late in Denver's 28-20 win at San Diego, quarterback Peyton Manning went down after completing a 9-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas to move the chains.

Manning, who was hit low on the play by Corey Liuget stayed down momentarily.

"I don't know," Manning said when asked what'd happened. "I think somebody was around my feet. I have to see the play. I don't know who it was or what happened exactly, but they were near my lower limbs."

Denver's trainers ran out on the field to attend to the quarterback, who would end up staying in the game since Denver was charged with an injury timeout.

"I saw them call timeout so I was going to take the minute to sort of regroup a little bit with a little bit of pain," Manning said. "I guess the rule is that they charge it to us if I'm down. As a result, we took the timeout so I didn't have to come out. That is what I was arguing with the referee about."

Manning will get an MRI on Monday that hopefully reveals no new damage to the area.

"I'm pretty sore," Manning said. "They kind of got me twice in that lower area. I felt better coming into the game after the bye week, but I'm pretty sure. (I'll) get an MRI tomorrow and will probably know a little more."

As for whether he'll be available this week against Kansas City?

"I certainly plan on it, yeah," was Manning's response.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Zach Allen looks to take next step, bolster Denver's defensive line

Denver may also count on 2022 draft picks Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen to play larger roles this season.

news

Madden ratings revealed for Pat Surtain II and entire Broncos roster on 'Madden NFL 24'

EA Sports has finished revealing the ratings for your favorite Broncos and other NFL players.

news

Dr. Condoleezza Rice reflects on first year as a Broncos owner, football background and more in conversation with Carrie Walton Penner

In a Q&A moderated by fellow Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, Dr. Condoleezza Rice discussed her first year as an owner, her background in football and much more.

news

What to know before you go to 2023 Denver Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford: Special theme days, attendance info and much more

Before hitting the road for one of the Broncos' open practices, be sure to read this information you'll need about attending.

Advertising