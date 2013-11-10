Peyton Manning Updates Health

SAN DIEGO –Late in Denver's 28-20 win at San Diego, quarterback Peyton Manning went down after completing a 9-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas to move the chains.

Manning, who was hit low on the play by Corey Liuget stayed down momentarily.

"I don't know," Manning said when asked what'd happened. "I think somebody was around my feet. I have to see the play. I don't know who it was or what happened exactly, but they were near my lower limbs."

Denver's trainers ran out on the field to attend to the quarterback, who would end up staying in the game since Denver was charged with an injury timeout.

"I saw them call timeout so I was going to take the minute to sort of regroup a little bit with a little bit of pain," Manning said. "I guess the rule is that they charge it to us if I'm down. As a result, we took the timeout so I didn't have to come out. That is what I was arguing with the referee about."

Manning will get an MRI on Monday that hopefully reveals no new damage to the area.

"I'm pretty sore," Manning said. "They kind of got me twice in that lower area. I felt better coming into the game after the bye week, but I'm pretty sure. (I'll) get an MRI tomorrow and will probably know a little more."

As for whether he'll be available this week against Kansas City?