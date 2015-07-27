Peyton Manning thrilled to have Demaryius Thomas back for camp

"This is kind of that next phase of the season and I'm really curious to see how everybody kind of responds," Manning said on Monday. "We'll be in pads before too long and be playing preseason games. We've got a lot of young players and have enough change where there's still a little bit of unknowns and so now we've got to work hard [and] work together during this time in training camp, try to form that chemistry, form a little cohesion and see what kind of team we're going to have."