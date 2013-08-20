One Day at a Time with Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For all the reports buzzing about Von Miller's potential suspension, its length and its impact on the Broncos, there's just one thing missing, as Miller sees it: actual, tangible word from the NFL.

"I've heard reports about everything that's been going on but I haven't heard anything. That's the craziest part about it. I haven't heard anything from the NFL," he said. "I'm just out here playing football, doing what I love to do with my buddies, taking it one day at a time."

"One day at a time" was a theme of Miller's question-and-answer session with the media; he said those words 10 times, likely owing to the fact that he can reveal little in the way of details until the situation is resolved one way or another -- and that whatever day the league's ruling comes down, his season will have hit its fork in the road.

But until then, the situation will remain hazy. And haze is a void most often filled by speculation, rumors and potential leaks, which have helped drive the public chatter for the better part of a month.

"I don't know where you guys get that stuff," Miller said. "Some of the stuff is false that guys are putting out, but I can't really get into all that stuff."

An arrest for missing a court date following a traffic violation and the placement of his name on a list of witnesses in an upcoming murder trial has only exacerbated the situation. In regard to both cases, Miller attempted to clear the air.

"The witness thing, I didn't have anything to do with it. Never, ever even seen the guy. Anything about that stuff. I can just go ahead and dismiss that right now. I was one of probably one hundred people on that list. I had no knowledge about that," Miller said.

"The ticket thing, that was me. I've just got to be more responsible. It was a ticket from back in November. I'm not making any excuses like I said before. I've just got to grow up, be more mature and take care of business."

About all Miller is certain of is the support of his teammates.