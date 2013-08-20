One Day at a Time with Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For all the reports buzzing about Von Miller's potential suspension, its length and its impact on the Broncos, there's just one thing missing, as Miller sees it: actual, tangible word from the NFL.
"I've heard reports about everything that's been going on but I haven't heard anything. That's the craziest part about it. I haven't heard anything from the NFL," he said. "I'm just out here playing football, doing what I love to do with my buddies, taking it one day at a time."
"One day at a time" was a theme of Miller's question-and-answer session with the media; he said those words 10 times, likely owing to the fact that he can reveal little in the way of details until the situation is resolved one way or another -- and that whatever day the league's ruling comes down, his season will have hit its fork in the road.
But until then, the situation will remain hazy. And haze is a void most often filled by speculation, rumors and potential leaks, which have helped drive the public chatter for the better part of a month.
"I don't know where you guys get that stuff," Miller said. "Some of the stuff is false that guys are putting out, but I can't really get into all that stuff."
An arrest for missing a court date following a traffic violation and the placement of his name on a list of witnesses in an upcoming murder trial has only exacerbated the situation. In regard to both cases, Miller attempted to clear the air.
"The witness thing, I didn't have anything to do with it. Never, ever even seen the guy. Anything about that stuff. I can just go ahead and dismiss that right now. I was one of probably one hundred people on that list. I had no knowledge about that," Miller said.
"The ticket thing, that was me. I've just got to be more responsible. It was a ticket from back in November. I'm not making any excuses like I said before. I've just got to grow up, be more mature and take care of business."
About all Miller is certain of is the support of his teammates.
"I've got great teammates, from Peyton all the way to the free agents on the spot," he said. "Everybody's been supportive of everything and everybody's believed in me."
Added Manning: "Von is one of our teammates. He's part of the family and I certainly have his back as his teammate and I know that all of the players do and the organization does. We'll get through this time and we support him 100 percent."
In the meantime, the Broncos have tried to shore up their depth at linebacker. Having already lost Stewart Bradley for the next few weeks to a wrist injury, they signed Paris Lenon, most recently of the Arizona Cardinals.
If Miller is suspended, the Broncos will be without two of their three starting linebackers from the first two preseason games, so there's a need for depth at either spot. Whether Lenon fits at one or the other is unknown; he and Fox both noted that a decision hasn't been made as to the 35-year-old, 13-year-veteran's eventual position.
"We'll find out. He doesn't know what we're doing yet," Fox said.
Like Miller's situation, it's taken day by day. It's all the Broncos can do until they receive definitive word as to the availability of their premier pass rusher.