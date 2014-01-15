'Omaha,' As Explained By Manning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Apparently, Omaha is all the rage these days.
NFL Network compiled a video of all the times quarterback Peyton Manning barked the word in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the San Diego Chargers. The city of Omaha tweeted that they appreciate all the love from Manning. Omaha Steaks joked that they had 652 missed calls from Manning after last week's playoff game.
We certainly appreciate all the love from #PeytonManning :) #OmahaOmaha — Official Omaha Info (@VisitOmaha) January 12, 2014
Woke up to 652 missed calls from #PeytonManning. #OmahaOmaha — Omaha Steaks (@OmahaSteaks) January 13, 2014
Just as Manning's "Hurry, hurry" call has become popular over the past two seasons in Denver, now "Omaha" seems to be sweeping the nation.
So it's no surprise that Manning was asked about what the call means on Wednesday.
"Was that like a fan-written-in question?" he joked.
"I've had a lot people ask what Omaha means," he continued with a smile. "Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass depending on a couple things — the wind, which way we're going, the quarter and the jerseys that we're wearing. It varies really play to play. There's your answer to that one."
That settles that.