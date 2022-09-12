OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

SEATTLE — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and wide receiver KJ Hamler are both active for Monday's game against the Seahawks, and Gregory is set to make his Broncos debut.

Both players were listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.

Gregory joined the Broncos in the offseason as a big-name free-agent addition, and Hamler is set to play a regular-season game for the first time since suffering season-ending knee and hip injuries in Week 3 last season.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) is inactive and will miss the game after being listed as questionable.

Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) was previously ruled out.