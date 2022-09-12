Denver Broncos | News

OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

Sep 12, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

SEATTLE — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and wide receiver KJ Hamler are both active for Monday's game against the Seahawks, and Gregory is set to make his Broncos debut.

Both players were listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.

Gregory joined the Broncos in the offseason as a big-name free-agent addition, and Hamler is set to play a regular-season game for the first time since suffering season-ending knee and hip injuries in Week 3 last season.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) is inactive and will miss the game after being listed as questionable.

Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) was previously ruled out.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactive players, see below.

