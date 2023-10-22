Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

OLB Baron Browning active for Denver's Week 7 game vs. Packers

Oct 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231022_Browning_inactive

DENVER — Outside linebacker Baron Browning is officially set to make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers.

Browning was not among the Broncos' six inactive players for Sunday's Week 7 matchup.

The Broncos activated Browning from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform on Saturday after he was a full participant in all three of the Broncos' practices this week.

Browning recorded five sacks and an interception last season for Denver.

The Broncos did not have any players listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Tight end Greg Dulcich was the lone player ruled out, but he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, please see below.

Inactives_Wide

Related Content

news

TE Greg Dulcich active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Greg Dulcich is officially back for the Broncos.
news

RB Javonte Williams inactive for Broncos' Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), who were also listed as questionable, are both active for the matchup.
news

S Justin Simmons among Broncos' inactives for Week 4 matchup vs. Bears

Simmons was listed as questionable for the game in Chicago.
news

DT Mike Purcell active for Broncos' matchup vs. Dolphins

Purcell was listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.
news

Broncos CB Riley Moss among inactives for Week 2 meeting with Commanders

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was previously ruled out.
news

WR Jerry Jeudy inactive for Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

Jeudy was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury.
news

CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.
news

DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

WR Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.
news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.
news

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well.

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.
Advertising