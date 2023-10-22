OLB Baron Browning active for Denver's Week 7 game vs. Packers

DENVER — Outside linebacker Baron Browning is officially set to make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers.

Browning was not among the Broncos' six inactive players for Sunday's Week 7 matchup.

The Broncos activated Browning from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform on Saturday after he was a full participant in all three of the Broncos' practices this week.

Browning recorded five sacks and an interception last season for Denver.

The Broncos did not have any players listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Tight end Greg Dulcich was the lone player ruled out, but he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.