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Denver Broncos | News

Off the wall with Lorenzo Doss

Jul 29, 2015 at 03:06 AM
150729_Doss.jpg

1) If you were stuck on a deserted island, what three things would you bring?
Water, probably my video game [console] to watch Netflix and probably a fudge round – the Little Debbie cakes.

2) If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be?

150729_ZoEmojiFace.jpg

Chili-cheese nachos.

3) If you weren't in the NFL what would you be doing?
I would probably get into my own business. (*DB.com: What kind of business?) *Real estate or just a security company like my father.

4) What is your favorite emoji?
The little smirk face.

5) What's one place you haven't been that you would like to go to?
Probably Brazil.

6) What was your first job?
When I got to Tulane, I was behind the desk of Student Housing. Sometimes I would get the calls and I would set some people up for housing.

7) What was your first car?
A Nissan Altima. (DB.com: *Do you still have it?) *Yeah, I still have it! [Laughs] I got it right when I got to college so it's a couple of years old.

This or that? 8) Twitter or Instagram?
That's a tough one! I be on both, I kind of balance it. I might do Instagram.

150729_Dossfudge.jpg

9) Pie or cake?
Cake

10) Coffee or tea?
Tea

11) Pool or beach?
Beach

12) Window seat or aisle seat?
Aisle seat

Would you rather?

13) Would you rather fight cow-sized duck or a hundred duck-sized cows?
[Laughs] Uh, one cow-sized duck?

14) Would you rather your head be two times its normal size or half its normal size?
I got a pretty small head - so two times normal size.

15) Would you rather have legs the size of fingers or fingers the size of legs?
Probably legs the size of fingers.

Bonus (!) question

16) Is a hot dog a sandwich?
No. (DB.com: Why?) I don't know! [Laughs] I don't know, something just tells me that a hot dog is not a sandwich.

Prospect History: Lorenzo Doss

With the 164th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Tulane CB Lorenzo Doss. (All photos via AP Images)

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