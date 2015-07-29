Off the wall with Lorenzo Doss

Chili-cheese nachos.

3) If you weren't in the NFL what would you be doing?

I would probably get into my own business. (*DB.com: What kind of business?) *Real estate or just a security company like my father.

4) What is your favorite emoji?

The little smirk face.

5) What's one place you haven't been that you would like to go to?

Probably Brazil.

6) What was your first job?

When I got to Tulane, I was behind the desk of Student Housing. Sometimes I would get the calls and I would set some people up for housing.

7) What was your first car?

A Nissan Altima. (DB.com: *Do you still have it?) *Yeah, I still have it! [Laughs] I got it right when I got to college so it's a couple of years old.