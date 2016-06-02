Observations from Day 6 of Broncos OTAs

... Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar wants to see his linemen get their hands up to try and deflect passes, and his group succeeded at that Thursday, with two deflections at the line of scrimmage. One one pass, Phil Taylor and Calvin Heurtelou each got their hands up to deflect a pass; on the other, David Moala deflected a Lynch throw near the end of practice.

... Four plays after breaking up that pass, Moala generated pressure on Lynch as he looked for Durron Neal deep up the left sideline. Koala made a quick move inside of fellow rookie Connor McGovern to force Lynch to throw a split-second before he would have preferred.

... Rookie DE Shaneil Jenkins was also disruptive. During a six-play span late in practice, he burst into the backfield to get in Lynch's face twice for plays that would have been at least logged as quarterback hurries in game conditions.

... Fellow rookie OLB Eddie Yarbrough forced a Sanchez incompletion with a quick burst off the edge, forcing an attempt to Garrett Graham that Ward broke up in the back of the end zone. Yarbrough also forced another incompletion from Lynch when he raced past rookie offensive tackle Justin Murray earlier in the period.

... OLB Shaquil Barrett's work off the edge resulted in two pressures, including one where he worked his way around Donald Stephenson to force an incomplete Sanchez pass to the left side.

.... Graham had several solid receptions from the quarterbacks as he continued to see extensive work while Virgil Green (finger) and Jeff Heuerman (sore hamstring) recover from their injuries.

... WR Cody Latimer used an outstanding route to shake free of B.J. Lowery for a touchdown from Siemian during a red-zone period.