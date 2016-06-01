Observations from Day 5 of Broncos OTAs

… OLBs Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett also had a good day generating pressure from the edge. The two continue to receive plenty of first-team repetitions with Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware not practicing.

... Rookie WR Khalif Raymond does a good job catching the ball with his hands, and not his body. He also has outstanding concentration, which helped him make a late-practice grab from Lynch. After using a precise cut to break outside and shake free from his defender, Raymond dove for the pass and bobbled it before bringing it in and controlling it with his hands as his body hit the ground for a 10-yard gain on a third-and-4 situation.

Raymond made another diving catch from Lynch two plays later. But perhaps what is most impressive about him is his body control as he goes low; on one return play earlier in practice, he made his cut outside and went low while maintaining his balance and speed.

... Riley Dixon got plenty of punts, and uncorked a long blast that had a 4.60-second hang time during his work Wednesday.

... CB John Tidwell returned to practice on a full basis after taking a spill on a jump ball late in Tuesday's session. Tidwell was treated on the field Tuesday after the fall.