No one's more eager for full-contact work than Joe Don Duncan

That prodigious strength is why the Broncos saw him as much as a fullback as a tight end. Even though he earned a reputation at Dixie State for making athletic catches in traffic and demonstrating outstanding body control, for now most of his work will involve being the first man through the hole and looking for someone to block.

The simplicity of that job description belies the complicated nature of playing fullback. It's why many of the best blocking fullbacks in the NFL of the last 20 years had their best seasons in their 30s. It's why offseason free-agent pickup James Casey believes he's just now mastering the position; like Duncan, he had to learn it after flourishing as a college tight end.

"A lot of stuff is recognition -- what defense they're running, what front are they in, which gap am I entering in, tight zone? wide zone? All that kind of stuff," Duncan said.

"When you first come here, it's a blur, but as you keep going, it gets clearer and clearer, and then you can open up from my responsibility to what the rest of the offense is doing, and kind of understand the scheme instead of just what you're doing, and that makes your job a whole lot easier, too. It's kind of just go up, see the defense and just do your job from there."

The wisdom of Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville has helped. But Casey has aided even more, having taken the path Duncan wants to forge.

"James has easily been my biggest mentor since I've been here -- a huge help," Duncan said. I'm in here with him every morning talking about the offense and what do you here, what do you do there, what if you get this look, all that stuff. He's been nothing but helpful. He doesn't hesitate at all to answer my question.

"We're good friends off the field, and we're going to continue that and come out here and compete and try to make each other better. But he's been extremely helpful."

And Casey has helped Duncan already begin making an impression with his physical play -- even when the Broncos were only in shoulder pads and shorts Sunday.

"He hit somebody in the mouth today," running back C.J. Anderson said. "So we're happy about that."

That's a tangible sign of progress -- and a welcome one for Duncan, who took the arduous route to the NFL.