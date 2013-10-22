Denver Broncos | News

NFLRA Provides Grant to Estes Park Schools

Oct 22, 2013 at 06:53 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –In response to the damage sustained by athletic facilities from the severe flooding last month, the National Football League Referees Association announced a grant to the Estes Park School District.

The officials working Sunday's game between the Broncos and the Redskins along with NFLRA Executive Director Jim Quirk will present the grant to Principal Chuck Scott and Athletic Director Janet Bielmaier during the pregame activities.

This week's officials will be Ron Winter, Carl Paganelli, Jim Howey, Gary Arthur, Scott Steenson, Tom Hill and Greg Steed. The Replay Official will be Jim Lapetina and the Replay Assistant will be Jim Pearson.

Some of the Broncos players assisted in the flood relief efforts and the organization made a donation to the relief efforts back in September.

The NFLRA also made a grant to the Moore Public Schools of Moore, Okla. to assist in the rebuilding process of their facilities after tornadoes destroyed them in May.

The NFLRA is the bargaining representative for the 119 Game Officials and 17 Replay Officials in the NFL. The association is governed by an elected Board of Directors and an Executive Director and supports the advancement of the officiating profession at all levels as well as several charitable activities.

Related Content

news

Broncos vs. Raiders game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 11

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 11 game vs. Las Vegas.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, Jonas Griffith among Broncos ruled out for matchup vs. Raiders

Griffith was limited with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can get the run game going against the Raiders

"You've got to win your matchups," running back Latavius Murray said. "That's where it starts, and then obviously making sure we do our part with any opportunities we can to help out."

news

'It's going to be a showdown': CB Pat Surtain II looks forward to rematch with Raiders WR Davante Adams

"I think everybody is going to be excited to see those two guys go at it," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Advertising