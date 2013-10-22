NFLRA Provides Grant to Estes Park Schools

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –In response to the damage sustained by athletic facilities from the severe flooding last month, the National Football League Referees Association announced a grant to the Estes Park School District.

The officials working Sunday's game between the Broncos and the Redskins along with NFLRA Executive Director Jim Quirk will present the grant to Principal Chuck Scott and Athletic Director Janet Bielmaier during the pregame activities.

This week's officials will be Ron Winter, Carl Paganelli, Jim Howey, Gary Arthur, Scott Steenson, Tom Hill and Greg Steed. The Replay Official will be Jim Lapetina and the Replay Assistant will be Jim Pearson.

Some of the Broncos players assisted in the flood relief efforts and the organization made a donation to the relief efforts back in September.

The NFLRA also made a grant to the Moore Public Schools of Moore, Okla. to assist in the rebuilding process of their facilities after tornadoes destroyed them in May.