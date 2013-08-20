Denver Broncos | News

NFLPA Releases Von Miller Statement

Aug 20, 2013 at 08:26 AM

"The Substances of Abuse policy requires everyone to comply with the rules. Although my suspension doesn't result from a positive test, there is no excuse for my violations of the rules. I made mistakes and my suspension has hurt my team, Broncos fans, and myself. I am especially sorry for the effect of my bad decisions on others.  I will not make the same mistakes about adhering to the policy in the future.  During my time off the field, I will work tirelessly and focus exclusively on remaining in peak shape.  I look forward to contributing immediately upon my return to the field and bringing a championship back to the people of Denver."

