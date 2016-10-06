NFL to host Women's Career's in Football Forum at Pro Bowl

The National Football League will host the first-ever Women's Careers in Coaching Forum in conjunction with USA Football's 2017 Women's World Football Games* *during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Florida. The forum will help educate and prepare women for positions in football operations, including coaching, officiating and scouting, through panel discussions, presentations and on-field clinics and demonstrations.

"We are actively expanding opportunities for women by identifying and developing qualified individuals as part of the NFL's inclusion efforts," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "Hosting these events at Pro Bowl provides us the chance to celebrate women who play the game and to assist them by providing knowledge, tools and resources to pursue careers in the sport of professional football."

As part of the NFL's celebration of football at all levels during Pro Bowl Week in Orlando, USA Football's Women's World Football Games will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Jan. 25-29. The fourth-annual event will bring together more than 250 female tackle football players from around the world for five days of training, skills sessions and 11v11 competitions. For more information or to register for the 2017 Women's World Football Games, visit https://usafootball.com/womens-world-football-games.

The Women's Careers in Football Forum will coincide with the 2017 Games and provide the opportunity for participants to learn more about positions in football operations and administration from NFL executives, coaches, game officials and other industry experts. All attendees will be entered into the league's Diverse Talent Community, an invite-only online recruitment platform that encourages quality, dynamic candidates with diverse backgrounds to join its ranks through a shared talent acquisition database for Human Resources across the NFL and its 32 clubs.

The Women's Careers in Football Forum furthers the NFL's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year the NFL hosted the first-ever NFL Women's Summit: "In the Huddle to Advance Women in Sport" and the inaugural Women's Career Development Symposium to engage aspiring executives. At the Women's Summit in San Francisco, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the expansion of The Rooney Rule to include interviewing women for all open executive positions at the league office.

For more information about the Women's Football Career Forum and Pro Bowl Week events, visit ProBowl.com.