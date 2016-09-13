Denver Broncos | News

NFL reveals Color Rush jersey for the Broncos

Sep 12, 2016 at 11:58 PM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

NFL unveils Broncos' Color Rush uniform

A quick look at the uniform the Broncos will don during their Oct. 13 contest in San Diego.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --When you think of the Broncos' next appearance on Thursday Night Football, think orange.

Lots and lots of orange.

The Broncos' Color Rush uniform to be worn Oct. 13 at San Diego will feature orange jerseys, orange pants, orange socks and orange shoes, with accent elements that evoke variations of the uniforms the team wore from 1968 to 96.

The numerals will be in the block font throughout that period, but instead of being trimmed in lighter blue, as they were for three decades, they will feature a navy border just like the numerals on the current jersey.

The blue-white-blue striping on the sleeves is reminiscent of the stripes used from 1968 to 96, but as with the navy border on the numbers, it is the current shade of blue worn since 1997.

Orange pants return to the uniform for the first time since a wild-card loss at Houston on Dec. 23, 1979. That closed the Broncos' sixth season in orange pants during the iconic-D era; they wore orange pants with white jerseys from 1968-71, and used that combination again from 1978-79.

The helmet will remain the same, per the NFL's one-helmet rule instituted in 2013. But the current horse head logo will be replaced by the iconic "D" horse logo that remains a popular staple on fan gear to this day.

All NFL proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys throughout the league will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country. The first $500,000 raised will be earmarked to replace youth and high school football equipment and fields lost in August's devastating floods in Louisiana.

This will mark the first time the Broncos have worn orange pants with orange jerseys.

Along with the Dolphins, who will go full orange like the Broncos during their Color Rush game, this is believed to be the first instance in which orange-on-orange will be worn in the regular season during the last 75 years. According to the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Bears wore orange jerseys with orange pants and orange helmets in 1938.

The closest any team came to such a look in the last 75 years was in 1995, when Tampa Bay's head coach, Sam Wyche, wanted his Buccaneers to wear orange jerseys with orange pants for a nationally-televised regular-season finale. Player objections led the plan to be scrapped in favor of the Bucs' Florida-orange-on-white look that was dumped -- aside from the occasional throwback appearance -- after the 1996 season.

In 1997, both the Buccaneers and Broncos ditched their orange jerseys. But the Broncos brought back orange with a 2001 throwback at Dallas, and then an alternate jersey used in the 2002 and 2004 seasons, and later from 2007-11. The current orange jersey became the Broncos' primary home uniform in 2012.

Orange is the Broncos' identity -- from the Orange Crush heyday of the 1970s and 1980s to being "United in Orange" during recent postseason runs. But never have the Broncos brandished more of the color that makes them unique in the NFL than they will at Qualcomm Stadium next month.

The Chargers will wear royal blue uniforms against the Broncos. The uniforms will be in their current template in regards to number and name font, but the shade of blue will hearken back to the uniforms worn from 1974-84, an era which included the salad days of the "Air Coryell" offense.

