NFL reveals Color Rush jersey for the Broncos

The helmet will remain the same, per the NFL's one-helmet rule instituted in 2013. But the current horse head logo will be replaced by the iconic "D" horse logo that remains a popular staple on fan gear to this day.

All NFL proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys throughout the league will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country. The first $500,000 raised will be earmarked to replace youth and high school football equipment and fields lost in August's devastating floods in Louisiana.

This will mark the first time the Broncos have worn orange pants with orange jerseys.

Along with the Dolphins, who will go full orange like the Broncos during their Color Rush game, this is believed to be the first instance in which orange-on-orange will be worn in the regular season during the last 75 years. According to the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Bears wore orange jerseys with orange pants and orange helmets in 1938.

The closest any team came to such a look in the last 75 years was in 1995, when Tampa Bay's head coach, Sam Wyche, wanted his Buccaneers to wear orange jerseys with orange pants for a nationally-televised regular-season finale. Player objections led the plan to be scrapped in favor of the Bucs' Florida-orange-on-white look that was dumped -- aside from the occasional throwback appearance -- after the 1996 season.

In 1997, both the Buccaneers and Broncos ditched their orange jerseys. But the Broncos brought back orange with a 2001 throwback at Dallas, and then an alternate jersey used in the 2002 and 2004 seasons, and later from 2007-11. The current orange jersey became the Broncos' primary home uniform in 2012.

Orange is the Broncos' identity -- from the Orange Crush heyday of the 1970s and 1980s to being "United in Orange" during recent postseason runs. But never have the Broncos brandished more of the color that makes them unique in the NFL than they will at Qualcomm Stadium next month.