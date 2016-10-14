Next-Day Notebook: Von Miller extends sack streak

"It's a discipline issue on penalties a lot of times," DeCamillis said. "We're going to have to correct them, we're going to have to make sure that we look into if there's anything that's a trend. So that's part of it, and then we just have to make sure that in those crunch- time situations we can't have those penalties. It's just something that we don't do and we have to get it corrected quickly."

DeCamillis identified practice reps as how the Broncos can eliminate those issues going forward.

"You have to put them in those kind of situations in practice," he said. "You have to talk about them and show them. It has to be corrected in practice because most likely if it's happening in practice, it's happening in the game. So we've got to put them in those situations as much as we can and make sure that we get those eliminated, because like you saw last night, you can't win doing that."

Talib tries to make a spark