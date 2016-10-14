Denver Broncos | News

Next-Day Notebook: Von Miller extends sack streak

Oct 14, 2016 at 05:43 AM

Von continues his streak

By flushing Philip Rivers out of the pocket and out of bounds, Von Miller racked up his 7.5th sack of the season and pushed his streak of regular-season games with at least one half-sack to seven. That stretch dates back to the season finale against San Diego in 2015.

In his six seasons, Miller has been a force against the Chargers. With 12 sacks in 11 games, Miller has almost 18 percent of his career sacks against San Diego, the most of any opponent.

Shots of the Game: Color Rush vs. San Diego

The top shots of the Broncos' Thursday night showdown against the Charges in their orange Color Rush jerseys. (photos by Eric Bakke unless noted)

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But Chargers QB Philip Rivers did his best to avoid facing the Broncos' pass rush in San Diego's quick-passing strategy. By getting the ball off quickly, Rivers prevented the Broncos defense from having time to break down San Diego's protection.

"It's always tough," Miller said. "They did a great job of blocking up front. Philip did a great job of standing tight in the pocket and not dropping back too deep and getting the ball off. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League and he went out there and showed it today."

The record for consecutive games with at least one half-sack is 10, held by one current Bronco (DeMarcus Ware) and one former Bronco (Simon Fletcher).

Penalty problems

There were myriad reasons the Broncos offense struggled to find cohesion against the Chargers, but penalty woes on the offensive line were no small part.

Each starting offensive lineman was called for at least one penalty, totaling 55 yards in penalty yardage. But the impact went beyond just the penalized yardage. Holding penalties erased 62 yards and a touchdown, and gave the Chargers a safety.

"It's a discipline issue on penalties a lot of times," DeCamillis said. "We're going to have to correct them, we're going to have to make sure that we look into if there's anything that's a trend. So that's part of it, and then we just have to make sure that in those crunch- time situations we can't have those penalties. It's just something that we don't do and we have to get it corrected quickly."

DeCamillis identified practice reps as how the Broncos can eliminate those issues going forward.

"You have to put them in those kind of situations in practice," he said. "You have to talk about them and show them. It has to be corrected in practice because most likely if it's happening in practice, it's happening in the game. So we've got to put them in those situations as much as we can and make sure that we get those eliminated, because like you saw last night, you can't win doing that."

Talib tries to make a spark

For the first time since his rookie season, cornerback Aqib Talib returned a punt, trying to make something happen in a time of desperation down 21-10. The punt hung in the air before dropping at the 15-yard line as the coverage team swarmed, and Talib could not get more than a yard.

King Soopers fan gallery vs. San Diego

Here's how you saw the Broncos' first AFC West road game vs. the Chargers

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
No Title
3 / 16
No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DeCamillis has mentioned the possibility of Talib returning punts a couple times since the season began. After Talib returned an interception for a touchdown against Indianapolis, DeCamillis said the chance could arise.

"It'll be something that we'll discuss as the year goes on," DeCamillis said on Sept. 22. "He's caught some. He caught some last week and he caught some this week, so we'll see how that goes as the year goes on."

DeCamillis decided to take the chance just to try to get a spark late in the game.

"We needed to try to make a play right there," DeCamillis said after the game. "He got the worst possible punt he could get for that one. I mean the ball was going away. You've got to give credit to that kid [rookie punter Drew Kaser], because he obviously had a bad week last week and he came in and did a good job tonight."

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Quinn Meinerz to maintain punishing style of play in new blocking scheme

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett evaluates Ronald Darby's start to training camp.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Drew Lock shows improvement vs. Chargers, but Broncos looking for more red-zone success

"We've had some really good games and some games where it wasn't good enough," Vic Fangio said of the Broncos' red-zone offense. "Yesterday was one of those, but it's definitely an area we place a lot of emphasis on, and we will continue to."

news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos feel 'close' to success, focused on ending season strong

"These last three losses — they're all losses, it doesn't really matter what the score is — but they've all been close games and have come down to the wire," Vic Fangio said. "We just need to find a way to get those turned in our favor."

news

Next-Day Notebook: In thick of playoff race, Broncos approach critical game vs. Bengals

Plus, learn why the Broncos were prepared for an end-of-half drive that led to an important field goal.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos adopt playoff mindset as they aim to go on late-season run

"Everything we want is right in front of us," Kareem Jackson said. "We've just got to take it a day at a time, a practice at a time, a game at a time and we've got to play some great football moving forward."

news

Next-Day Notebook: Bradley Chubb gets 'feet wet' in return to action, hopes to play full workload vs. Chiefs

"We're thrilled to have him back," Vic Fangio said after the game. "We love the guy. He's a great player."

news

Next-Day Notebook: After upset win over Cowboys, Broncos aim to continue momentum vs. Eagles

Plus, read about how the Broncos improved on third down and how the team's cornerback position could be impacted by an injury to Pat Surtain II.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Lack of fundamentals 'most concerning' in loss to Browns, HC Vic Fangio places onus to improve on coaching staff

"When that's lacking, that's poor coaching on our part, and that starts with me," Fangio said.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Why the Broncos must embrace mental preparation ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'

In Head Coach Vic Fangio's office, there's a sign with apt advice for the Broncos this week: "It's not time to worry. It's time to work."

news

Next-Day Notebook: How the Denver secondary's production can match the unit's talent

Plus, Head Coach Vic Fangio discusses the end-of-game scenario, Tim Patrick's play and Noah Fant's involvement.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos remain committed to run game, offensive balance after loss to Ravens

"I think we have a good running game, and we can make a lot of yards in that area. [We] just have to keep doing it," Noah Fant said.

news

Next-Day Notebook: Following 3-0 start, Broncos turn toward tough challenge against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Through the opening weeks of the season, Denver has taken care of its business, winning a pair of games on the road and shutting out a rookie quarterback at home.

Advertising