Next Day Notebook: Von Miller back to Super Bowl form, Shane Ray capitalizes

The defensive score was the second of the game for the Broncos and all but guaranteed the win.

"We got put in a bad spot and we had to go out there and make a play," Ray said. "Von did a great job of getting the strip. I just had to be aware to be able to pick the ball up and score. It's all of us working together; I couldn't have done it without them."

As he plays alongside the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Ray said he's picked up a tremendous amount to add to his game. Miller, who Ray said is "probably harder on me than anybody on the team," will continue to push Ray to improve as the season progresses. If DeMarcus Ware misses extended time with a fractured ulna, Ray will need to step up even more.

Of course, despite Ray's big play, Miller still had to give him some grief after the touchdown.

"I did see Shane," Miller said, "and I was like, 'Man, they took away the touchdown?' And he was like, 'What?' I kind of messed with him a little bit. With Shane, that's a like a little brother to me. Even when it's good, I just try to find a way to poke at him to get him going even more. That was a great job, a phenomenal job today, but don't tell him I said that."

But while there might have been some doubt about the score after Ray reached the end zone, there was none when he saw the ball in front of him.

"I was going to score, without a doubt," Ray said. "Every fumble I've picked up, I've scored, so I'm just going to add to the list."