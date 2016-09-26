Next-Day Notebook: Parks picks it, Heuerman and Phillips step up, Dixon makes progress

Phillips caught a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Broncos on top for good. After scoring on the 1-yard play-action pass, Phillips punctuated his big play and first touchdown as a Bronco with a monstrous spike.

"It's always good to get in the end zone," Phillips said. "It's just that the coaches had the confidence to call the play down there. I just had to get open and Trevor made a good throw in tight coverage and tried to deflate the ball and keep going."

The touchdown was the fifth of Phillips' career. All but one of them have been for exactly one yard.

Heuerman, healthy after multiple offseason and preseason injuries, caught his first career pass in the fourth quarter, a 29-yard reception to help set up the offense for Thomas' 55-yard touchdown catch three plays later.

"It was nice to get out there," Heuerman said. "Even before the catch, getting out there and running around, blocking some guys, it was fun just to be back out there and be part of the team. Glad we got this win, and it was a big one."

Dixon finds his footing