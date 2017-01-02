Denver Broncos | News

Next-Day Notebook: Miller, Lynch hopeful for future

Jan 02, 2017 at 06:00 AM

Shots of the Game: The postgame scene

Go behind-the-scenes after the final Broncos victory of the year. (Photos by Eric Bakke)

No Title
1 / 21
No Title
2 / 21
No Title
3 / 21
No Title
4 / 21
No Title
5 / 21
No Title
6 / 21
No Title
7 / 21
No Title
8 / 21
No Title
9 / 21
No Title
10 / 21
No Title
11 / 21
No Title
12 / 21
No Title
13 / 21
No Title
14 / 21
No Title
15 / 21
No Title
16 / 21
No Title
17 / 21
No Title
18 / 21
No Title
19 / 21
No Title
20 / 21
No Title
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lynch disappointed after season finale, but hopeful to build on rookie season

Gathering his belongings from his locker before departing UCHealth Training Center and beginning the offseason, rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch expressed some of his disappointment with not playing in Sunday's season finale, but also said he understood Gary Kubiak's decision in his final game as the Broncos' head coach.

"Being a competitor, you want to go out there, and being a young guy, take all the reps that you can," Lynch said. "Preparing through the week, you want to get out there and play. But like I said, I understood the situation and I'm just glad we came out with a win."

He added that Kubiak apologized for not substituting him into the game, but Lynch acknowledged that the circumstances weren't what he had expected.

"I kind of understood where he was coming from because, like he said, it was a little different than he had anticipated, and Trevor [Siemian] was playing great in the first half," Lynch said. "So I wasn't that upset that he kept him in. Trevor was playing well, so he wanted Trevor to finish the season off right and he did."

Turning to the future, Lynch said that he would join the prospective offseason training sessions that Emmanuel Sanders and Trevor Siemian have talked about hosting to foster chemistry in the following season.

But the coaching change throws a curveball into Lynch's preparation for his second season. What verbiage or offensive concepts that will be retained or changed remain to be seen, but the young quarterback is taking that in stride.

"I'm sure that [Quarterbacks] Coach [Greg] Knapp will have some things for us," Lynch said. "I know I talked to him earlier, and I'm sure I'm going to stay in touch with him. But I think he's going to put together something for us, all individually, to work out on.

"As a quarterback, you can always work on your footwork and accuracy. That's always been a big thing for me. If there's one thing I can point out, it's probably one of those."

With a couple starts in three showings in his rookie season, Lynch had opportunities to grow as a player, and he came away pleased with the progress he made and has in front of him.

"Having the opportunity to go out there and play and kind of play against NFL defenses for the first time and get your start and get your first win," Lynch said of his major takeaways from his rookie season. "I'm excited about all that, and I'm excited for the offseason, too."

Miller confident in Elway's leadership

Von Miller summed up the 2016 season and the way it ended as best as anyone could Monday, saying, "It's a weird year, just in general. It's all weird and it's all new."

"I think that we're all doing our best. We're all trying our best to handle it all. We've just got to take it one day at a time. Everything will be all right. We've got a championship organization."

Miller has seen the effects of previous moves that Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway has been a part of, from the hiring of John Fox in 2011 that began the Broncos' ascendancy, to Gary Kubiak's arrival in 2015, and all the personnel moves in between. With those experiences in mind, Miller has supreme confidence in the Broncos' future.

"[Elway's] done it every single time, right?" Miller said. "I don't see why it would change. He's the king of the comeback, on and off the football field. After we lost in 2013, he went and got the No Fly Zone and DeMarcus. And when we missed the playoffs before I got here, we built up the defense. Mr. Elway was here and made a lot of changes to the organization, won the division, went to the playoffs and won five straight since. He's the king of the comeback. I don't know how he does it. I never really want to get into that, I just know it's going to continue to happen."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Quinn Meinerz to maintain punishing style of play in new blocking scheme

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett evaluates Ronald Darby's start to training camp.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Drew Lock shows improvement vs. Chargers, but Broncos looking for more red-zone success

"We've had some really good games and some games where it wasn't good enough," Vic Fangio said of the Broncos' red-zone offense. "Yesterday was one of those, but it's definitely an area we place a lot of emphasis on, and we will continue to."
news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos feel 'close' to success, focused on ending season strong

"These last three losses — they're all losses, it doesn't really matter what the score is — but they've all been close games and have come down to the wire," Vic Fangio said. "We just need to find a way to get those turned in our favor."
news

Next-Day Notebook: In thick of playoff race, Broncos approach critical game vs. Bengals

Plus, learn why the Broncos were prepared for an end-of-half drive that led to an important field goal.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos adopt playoff mindset as they aim to go on late-season run

"Everything we want is right in front of us," Kareem Jackson said. "We've just got to take it a day at a time, a practice at a time, a game at a time and we've got to play some great football moving forward."
news

Next-Day Notebook: Bradley Chubb gets 'feet wet' in return to action, hopes to play full workload vs. Chiefs

"We're thrilled to have him back," Vic Fangio said after the game. "We love the guy. He's a great player."
news

Next-Day Notebook: After upset win over Cowboys, Broncos aim to continue momentum vs. Eagles

Plus, read about how the Broncos improved on third down and how the team's cornerback position could be impacted by an injury to Pat Surtain II.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Lack of fundamentals 'most concerning' in loss to Browns, HC Vic Fangio places onus to improve on coaching staff

"When that's lacking, that's poor coaching on our part, and that starts with me," Fangio said.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Why the Broncos must embrace mental preparation ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'

In Head Coach Vic Fangio's office, there's a sign with apt advice for the Broncos this week: "It's not time to worry. It's time to work."
news

Next-Day Notebook: How the Denver secondary's production can match the unit's talent

Plus, Head Coach Vic Fangio discusses the end-of-game scenario, Tim Patrick's play and Noah Fant's involvement.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Broncos remain committed to run game, offensive balance after loss to Ravens

"I think we have a good running game, and we can make a lot of yards in that area. [We] just have to keep doing it," Noah Fant said.
news

Next-Day Notebook: Following 3-0 start, Broncos turn toward tough challenge against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Through the opening weeks of the season, Denver has taken care of its business, winning a pair of games on the road and shutting out a rookie quarterback at home.
Advertising