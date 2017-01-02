Next-Day Notebook: Miller, Lynch hopeful for future

"I'm sure that [Quarterbacks] Coach [Greg] Knapp will have some things for us," Lynch said. "I know I talked to him earlier, and I'm sure I'm going to stay in touch with him. But I think he's going to put together something for us, all individually, to work out on.

"As a quarterback, you can always work on your footwork and accuracy. That's always been a big thing for me. If there's one thing I can point out, it's probably one of those."

With a couple starts in three showings in his rookie season, Lynch had opportunities to grow as a player, and he came away pleased with the progress he made and has in front of him.

"Having the opportunity to go out there and play and kind of play against NFL defenses for the first time and get your start and get your first win," Lynch said of his major takeaways from his rookie season. "I'm excited about all that, and I'm excited for the offseason, too."

Miller confident in Elway's leadership

Von Miller summed up the 2016 season and the way it ended as best as anyone could Monday, saying, "It's a weird year, just in general. It's all weird and it's all new."