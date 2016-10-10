Next-Day Notebook: Demaryius Thomas reaches key mark

Punter Riley Dixon continued to show improvement as he averaged 43.8 net yards per punt on six kicks. Two of the six were downed inside the 20, and he could have had two more if not for a penalty and a misjudgment by a gunner when trying to down a punt. Dixon's long of 62 yards helped flip the field for the Broncos' defense.

Kicker Brandon McManus also turned in a strong performance as he went 3-of-3 with kicks of 35, 45 and 46 yards. He was perfect on his lone extra point of the day. On a late onside kick attempt, he played a good ball that was recovered by the Broncos. An offside penalty would force McManus to rekick and the Falcons recovered.

But the Broncos didn't play perfectly in all phases of special teams. Returner Cody Latimer struggled to decide when to take touchbacks on kickoff return opportunities. Latimer chose to return three of Atlanta's kickoffs, but he averaged just 21.7 yards per return and didn't reach the 25-yard line on any of the three chances.

Sweet No. 50