Next-Day Notebook: DeMarcus Ware returned to 'take the trash out'

"It was great," outside linebacker Von Miller said. "I thought that play was a sack. That's right in his backyard. Legendary. Take a couple of weeks off and he's right back like he never missed a step."

Later, on the most important sequence of the afternoon – a fourth quarter, goal-line stand for the Broncos -- Ware was in the game to keep the Chargers out of the end zone. The Broncos' faith in Ware, even coming off a forearm injury, couldn't have been more clear. And as the game progressed, Ware had to make sure he was there to "take the trash out."

"I played actually a little bit more than I thought I would," Ware said. "It was one of the plays that pissed me off a little bit and I stayed out there a little longer than I should, but when you talk trash a little bit, sometimes it wakes up the monster and that's what I feel like. It heightens my senses a little bit to play a little bit harder. But the plays that I played, I gave it all I had and we were able to get a win."

Movin' on up

Even as the Broncos struggled to find offensive consistency on Sunday, they found the mark on several of their deep pass attempts. Though Demaryius Thomas might have snagged the most important reception of the game with a 40-yard catch with 7:21 remaining in the contest, Emmanuel Sanders likely had the most impressive. With 6:05 left in the second quarter, quarterback Trevor Siemian unleashed a deep ball to Sanders who had split two defenders. The ball was a tad overthrown, but Sanders exploded forward and leapt to grab the football.

The catch marked the first explosive deep pass play of the afternoon for the Broncos, and though the team wouldn't score on the drive, the San Diego corners were served a reminder to respect the passing game.

On the day, Sanders' four catches for 68 yards pushed him past Eric Decker into 14th place on the Broncos' all-time receiving list with 3,106 yards.