Next-Day Notebook: Bibbs breaks one, Miller takes sack lead

"He deserves a shot," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "Kid's been working his tail off, doing some good stuff. We want to give him opportunities. He had a big run on a third-and-1 that I'm thinking of, makes a hell of a play and then I look up and he jumps out there to cover the kick. That's the kind of players you need on your team, so I'm proud of him. He's done a good job. He deserves some more."

Bibb's role also expanded beyond the offensive phase when he started the game lined up as the kickoff returner. Though he had some early struggles on kick returns, Bibbs totaled 159 all-purpose yards, including 79 yards on returns.

"I was just trying to give my team a boost," Bibbs said. "That's all I was trying to do. My coaches and everything, they had confidence in me for the last two years and every time I touch the ball, I just want to score a touchdown for them, for putting me in this position and allowing me to do what I do."

Miller takes the sack lead