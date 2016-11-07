Next-Day Notebook: Bibbs breaks one, Miller takes sack lead

Kapri provides a spark
Perhaps no player made as big an impact on offense with as few snaps as Kapri Bibbs, who turned one of his nine snaps into a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He also added a 10-yard gain on third-and-1, which set up quarterback Trevor Siemian and the offense for a play-action pass that resulted in wide receiver Jordan Norwood's 36-yard score.
"He deserves a shot," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "Kid's been working his tail off, doing some good stuff. We want to give him opportunities. He had a big run on a third-and-1 that I'm thinking of, makes a hell of a play and then I look up and he jumps out there to cover the kick. That's the kind of players you need on your team, so I'm proud of him. He's done a good job. He deserves some more."
Bibb's role also expanded beyond the offensive phase when he started the game lined up as the kickoff returner. Though he had some early struggles on kick returns, Bibbs totaled 159 all-purpose yards, including 79 yards on returns.
"I was just trying to give my team a boost," Bibbs said. "That's all I was trying to do. My coaches and everything, they had confidence in me for the last two years and every time I touch the ball, I just want to score a touchdown for them, for putting me in this position and allowing me to do what I do."
Miller takes the sack lead
With an early sack, Von Miller's season total grew to 9.5 and he regained the league lead, though Buffalo's Lorenzo Alexander (9.0 sacks) has yet to play in Monday night's game against the Seahawks.
The Raiders have proved to be a tough opponent for Miller through the years compared to other divisional opponents. The sixth-year outside linebacker has 13 against San Diego in 12 games, 8.5 against Kansas City in eight games and 5.5 against the Raiders in nine games. Still, Miller has had success recently against Oakland with a sack and forced fumble in each of the Broncos' two games against the Raiders in 2015.
Miller voiced his regret after the game that he wasn't able to force another turnover.
"I really don't know where to point my finger at but myself," Miller said. "I've got to be better. I've got to make big-time game-changing plays. If I can do that, I'll put my teammates and my team in a better situation to win, and I point the finger at myself. I've got to be better. This wasn't my best game."
Individual milestones
• Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed 500 career receptions with five catches for 56 yards Sunday night. Thomas' 94 games to reach that benchmark ranks as the second fewest after Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor, who needed 80. With 503 career receptions, Thomas stands at fourth in Broncos' history, 40 behind Taylor's 543 career receptions.
• Brandon McManus' 55-yard field goal in the first half was his second-longest kick of his career and represented his sixth career field goal of at least 50 yards, which ties Rich Karlis for third most in franchise history.
• Norwood's 36-yard touchdown reception was his first as a Bronco. Norwood was originally signed in 2014 but missed the season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp. He returned in 2015 as a reserve receiver and punt returner.