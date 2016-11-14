Next-Day Notebook: Being 'OK' won't be good enough for Trevor Siemian; he needs to be 'big'

POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS UP FRONT?**

Kubiak inserted Ty Sambrailo at right tackle in place of Donald Stephenson for the final 31 snaps of Sunday's game after Stephenson struggled against New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, who had a sack, another hit of Siemian and three tackles for losses.

"Ty deserves to get on the field some more. Donald's got to play better along with other guys up front," Kubiak said.

Kubiak added that Sambrailo "did some good things," but the line needs better play across the board.

"We have to get more consistent in what we're doing up front, and consistent in our play throughout the course of the game," Kubiak said. "If that means we've got to play six, seven guys, we've got to go find it. That's why we're in evaluation mode big-time everywhere, but we'll definitely do that [on the line]."

Waiver-wire pickup Billy Turner and fifth-round pick Connor McGovern could be in the mix and will continue to get some looks in practice, but Kubiak's flexibility is constricted by the 46-man game-day roster, which generally leaves room for only seven offensive linemen in uniform.

"It gets down to who you suit. I can sit there and have all these solutions for you, but it's not the preseason. You can't suit them all up and let them all try," Kubiak said.

On the positive side, the Broncos controlled the flow of the game. A week after the Raiders amassed a better-than-2-to-1 advantage in time of possession, the Broncos held the football for 39 minutes and 22 seconds, ran 83 plays to New Orleans' 51 and kept drives alive by converting 58 percent of their 19 third-down attempts.

"That's a really good formula for our football team, and it was just the opposite [in Oakland]," Kubiak said.