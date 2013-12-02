Moreno Expands on Pregame Emotions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Just as the National Anthem ended at Arrowhead Stadium, CBS' cameras found Knowshon Moreno on the sideline.

The running back was emotional, tears streaming down his face as he prepared to take the field for the AFC West showdown.

"Pretty much like that every game," Moreno said when told the cameras caught his emotional moment. "Just really hyped up and excited to play."

He joked he's already heard "too much" talk about the moment, and Head Coach John Fox said that while the emotional outpouring didn't surprise him, it looks a little different when it's caught on national television.

"He's a real emotional guy and he plays with a lot of passion," Fox said. "I think that's what makes him who he is and I think that's why he's got great respect in that locker room and in this building."

Moreno was asked at his locker about the tears, since they seemed so big when CBS showed them during the broadcast.