Miller's Suspension Forced Him to 'Slow Down'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Von Miller's six-week suspension for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy is in the past. Now he hopes that his off-the-field issues are, as well.

"I definitely made mistakes in the past, but it wouldn't do anybody any good to go back and defend that stuff," Miller said Monday. "I've already served my suspension. I'm working hard to gain everybody's trust back.

"All I can ask is that everybody judge me on my actions going forward and I can gain everybody's trust back that way."

Miller answered questions from media for more than nine minutes at his locker-room stall on Monday, his first official day back in full participation with the Broncos. He'd been around the locker room and team headquarters during the suspension and even took part in meetings, but has not practiced or played since August.

The suspension was only part of Miller's issues in recent months; an arrest tied to a failure to pay a ticket or appear in court for a traffic violation was among the items that spurred pointed questions about his ability to manage life in the spotlight. The six-week forced absence forced him to re-consider aspects of his life he'd neglected.

"I learned you've got to slow down," Miller said. "I learned that traffic tickets and procrastination can lead to some bigger things.

"I've had a lot of time to stay by myself. I learned about nutrition. I've got my body in excellent shape; it's probably the best shape I've ever been in. I've learned how my mistakes can affect others."

Those mistakes can hurt one's family, friends and teammates -- although in the latter area, the Broncos managed to avoid any damage to their record because of Miller's absence, winning all six games without him as the offense piled up one record after another.

Miller said he'd talked to others in the organization and his teammates about his situation. Many in those circles, as well as family members and friends, offered counsel.

But their words don't do any good unless Miller heeds them -- especially since another misstep could result in league punishment far more severe than what he bore the last six weeks.

"I've got a lot of good advice, but I feel like it all starts with me," he said. "No matter how much help you have around if you can't do it, you just can't do it.