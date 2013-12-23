Miller's Loss Latest Adversity to Overcome

Head Coach John Fox said he was pleased with the way Irving stepped up in Sunday's win in Houston when Miller left the game midway through the first quarter. Irving, who has started three games this season in played in all but one, notched five tackles and a tackle for loss against the Texans.

One advantage -- though Fox said he didn't think that was the right word to describe it -- for the defense could be the fact that the unit had success in the first six weeks of the season without Miller.

"When he was out, we were still undefeated," Harris said. "We were able to still win as a team. Guys just have to step up and pick up the slack."

Miller's suspension early in the season gave the group time to adjust to playing without the two-time Pro Bowler, just like working in Clady's place throughout training camp helped Chris Clark step in right away when Clady was lost to injured reserve.

"I think you just make adjustments," Fox said. "Anytime you take any of those caliber of players, it's a blow. But 'next-men-up' kind of approach. Our guys will deal with it and we have to."

Fox, Harris and Decker all acknowledged that the team will miss Miller and the type of production he brings to the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Miller's overall grade was nearly twice that of the next-best 4-3 outside linebacker, and his pass-rush grade was nearly four times that of the second-place player.

But all agreed that especially at this time of the year, the team will need to rally around the loss and find a way to be successful regardless.