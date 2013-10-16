Miller Has 'Outstanding' Return to Practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --On Monday, linebacker Von Miller officially rejoined his teammates now that his six-game suspension has concluded.

Wednesday morning, he finally got back on the practice field.

"Oh, it was great," Miller said from his locker Wednesday. "I was excited to be out there with all my teammates and my coaches, the linebacker corps. It was great. It was fun. That was the thing I was looking forward to the most: not the game so much, but just getting out there with guys, running around, building that esprit de corps. I think that I had a very good day today."

Head Coach John Fox agreed, noting that he looked "very good."

"He had an outstanding practice," he said. "Obviously, he's got fresh legs and ready to roll and excited about the opportunity this week."

On Monday, Miller said he's in "probably the best shape I've ever been in."

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. didn't think that was a stretch.

"I mean y'all can look at him – take a good look at him," he laughed. "It looks like he's in pretty good shape. Today he was running around and looked pretty good."

And any added weight from working hard with Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Richesson and his staff throughout the suspension didn't seem to bother Miller.

"I felt a lot stronger, quicker and faster," the linebacker said. "It's not like I'm running 100 yards or 400 yards, so I definitely felt good. All the feedback I was getting from my teammates and everything, I definitely felt like it was good. There was a hurry-up period in there, which was tough, but that's what it's designed to be. It's designed to be tough. But the whole practice, I definitely feel like I practiced well today."

The next step is the game, and the two-time Pro Bowler already has the attention of the opposing team.

Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano said in a conference call Wednesday that Miller's presence on the field is "huge."

"When you look at the numbers, tackle-wise and from a pass rush standpoint the guy's a game wrecker," Pagano said. "He's an unbelievable talent, he's an unbelievable football player. So we have to make sure that we know where he's at all the time and do our very best (to) manage him, tend to him."

With Champ Bailey having played his first regular-season game last week, Miller back on the field and Wesley Woodyard and Robert Ayers returning to practice Wednesday, the Broncos defense has a chance to be at its healthiest since the start of the year this Sunday.