Mason's Week 3 Power Rankings: Eagles soaring

18. NEW YORK JETS (1-2)

Last week:12

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 12 - Defense: 24

It had been eight years, 10 months and 14 days since a quarterback threw six interceptions in one game as Ryan Fitzpatrick did Sunday. It had been three years, nine months and 16 days since a team had eight giveaways. No team has won a game with eight giveaways since the 1967 Packers, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. The Jets won't have another game resembling this in 2016; it is a statistical near-impossibility. So burn the film and move on.

17. ATLANTA (2-1)

Last week:18

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 1 - Defense: 32

Is Atlanta's offense legit, or is it a product of two games against defenses that are 27th and 31st in per-series efficiency? In spite of the weakness of their opposing defenses, it might be the former, because the Falcons proved Monday they don't need to feed the ball to Julio Jones to win. A diversified offense has the potential to cause some major problems, even with a daunting three-game slate against Carolina, Denver and Seattle looming. Win one of those three games, and the Falcons can hang around the playoff race. Win two, and they are legitimate contenders.

16. NEW YORK GIANTS (2-1)

Last week:14

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 14 - Defense: 12

Eli Manning and the Giants' passing offense melted in scoring range. The Giants averaged 2.25 yards per pass play from the Washington 20 and closer, going 2-of-7 passing for 19 yards with one sack and one interception. The Giants scored touchdowns on just two of five red-zone possessions, and that was the difference.

15. CINCINNATI (1-2)

Last week:7

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 19 - Defense: 16