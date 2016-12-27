Mason's Week 17 Power Rankings: Browns can't escape the bottom

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-8)**

Last week:22

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 6 - Defense: 29

The epitaph on the 2016 Colts will read, "They couldn't stop anyone."

23. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9)

Last week:20

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 21 - Defense: 14

No single quote from any Monday press conference for any NFL head coach had more long-term impact than when Ron Rivera acknowledged that Cam Newton will have to become "a different-style player," and that the team would have to evolve around that. This is an acknowledgment that the Panthers' hopes of returning to the top of the NFC South -- and perhaps beyond -- in 2017 cannot be based on simply hitting the reset button and hoping the same situation brings a different result.

22. BUFFALO BILLS (7-8)

Last week:21

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 10 - Defense: 22

Rex Ryan didn't coach as if he had one foot out the door, but the team lost its toehold on playoff hopes when Dan Carpenter couldn't step up and misfired on a 45-yard overtime kick that could have kept Buffalo alive.

21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-9)

Last week:26

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 16 - Defense: 13

No one is happier about the Eagles' descent than the Browns, who as of today hold two of the top seven picks thanks to their April trade for Philadelphia's 2017 first-rounder.

20. ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-8-1)

Last week:23

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 14 - Defense: 6

Even in a foul season, they still have the Seahawks' number at CenturyLink Field, with wins in three of their last four games there. Arizona is also 2-1-1 against the Seahawks the last two seasons.

19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-8)

Last week:19

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 4 - Defense: 30

New Orleans hasn't been swept by the Buccaneers since 2007, and kept that streak alive in its 2016 home finale.