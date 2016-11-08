Mason's Power Rankings: Broncos drop; AFC West rising as a whole

BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-4)**

Last week:21

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 32 - Defense: 2

Baltimore is the only team that has not allowed an opponent to amass at least 20 first downs in any game this year; the rest of the league averages 4.8 such games.

9. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (4-5)

Last week:14

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 14 - Defense: 8

The numbers have been better than the record for the Chargers all season long. Their key remains turnovers; a plus-3 margin Sunday was the difference in a tight game with Tennessee.

8. DENVER BRONCOS (6-3)

Last week:3

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 25 - Defense: 6

Twenty-five of the Broncos' 51 non-kneeldown possessions (49 percent) in their last four games have ended without a first down. Even with a lockdown defense, this isn't sustainable for success, and the Broncos' 2-2 record in those games reflects that.

7. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-3)

Last week:4

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 28 - Defense: 3

Just 1.6 offensive touchdowns per game all season, and only 12.0 points per game the last three weeks. Average offense would be enough for the Vikings, but what they have now isn't close.

6. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-2-1)

Last week:8

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 21 - Defense: 7

Their game in New England this Sunday night will see two of the league's three best scoring defenses dueling.

5. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (6-2)

Last week:6

Per-possession efficiency rankings --Offense: 22 - Defense: 10

Teams have mustered 11 or fewer first downs in a game nine times this season. Kansas City is the only one to win, beating the Jaguars despite moving the chains just 10 times.