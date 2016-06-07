Mark Sanchez gets the first-team reps, but Broncos' QB competition remains fluid

"Trying to settle down a little bit this week and work that way," Kubiak said. "I may change next week; I don't know. But that was our priority this week: to settle down and work that way."

Kubiak said he would have a depth chart established going into training camp, but that doesn't mean it will stick; as always, it's fluid.

Last year at this time, Gino Gradkowski and Ben Garland were on the No. 1 offensive line; neither made the 53-man roster heading into the regular season.

It's June. Hundreds of repetitions in seven-on-seven and team periods are still to come.

"I'm just trying to rep them all," Kubiak said of the quarterbacks. "Going into this week, we wanted to set presence as far as exactly how we worked, and not move too many guys in with centers and those type of things."

It's not so much about the passing with Sanchez as the command as it is the presence, experience and leadership and how he can convey those in the huddle. Given that he is the only quarterback on the roster to have thrown a regular-season pass, those are the qualities he needs to continue showing in order to win the job.