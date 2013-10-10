Manning Treating Jags as Unfamiliar Foe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –There's only one other NFL team that quarterback Demaryius Thomas has faced as many times in the regular season as he has the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Manning has played Jacksonville 19 times in his career, tying the Jaguars with the Houston Texans for Manning's most common regular-season opponent.

But Manning hasn't squared off against the Jaguars since the 2010 season. So, despite those 19 meetings, Manning called the Jaguars an "unfamiliar opponent" on Wednesday at Dove Valley.

"Oh it seems like a long time ago, 2010," Manning said on Wednesday. "They have some new players so they have new schemes, different coaches. Still getting to know them."

In his career against the Jaguars, Manning has a 14-5 record and has completed 434 of 668 passes for 5,243 yards with 38 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a quarterback rating of 99.8.

However, there is only one defensive player that started against Manning on Dec. 19, 2010 and also started the Jaguars' game at St. Louis last week – Tyson Alualu.

Since then, the Jaguars have an entirely new coaching staff with the exception of Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner, who held the same position in 2010.