Manning Reaching Record Numbers with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Even though he's played only 25 games as a Bronco, quarterback Demaryius Thomas's name is already firmly entrenched on the franchise's all-time passing leaders.

In those 25 games, Manning has completed 662-of-951 passes for 7,908 yards with 70 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions to amount to a 111.7 passer rating.

The team is 21-4 in those 25 games that Manning has started since the beginning of the 2012 season, with that .840 winning percentage best among quarterbacks in team history.

Manning has already put together a pair of 3,000 seasons, tying him for second in that category.

His 70 career touchdowns with the Broncos is fifth-best all-time, but he's just four away from tying Craig Morton for second in that category. John Elway still has a comfortable lead there – Manning would need another 230 to tie Elway's record of 300.

Manning's 662 completions are tied for seventh in team history, and he's tied with the man he shares a number with, Frank Tripucka.

That passer rating of 111.7 not only establishes a new record, but shattered the previous mark of 87.1 held by Jay Cutler.

In addition to quarterback rating and quarterback winning percentage, Manning also has the top spot on the team's all-time record board in completion percentage (.696), interception avoidance percentage (.018) and gain per attempt (8.32).

See below for a full chart of where Manning stands in the Broncos' record books through his first 25 games in orange and blue.