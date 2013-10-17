Manning Prepares for Unfamiliar Opponent

Sunday he'll still get his ankles taped just as he did during his time as a Colt, but this time that will be done in the visitor's locker room.

"It's hard to predict how I will feel, emotionally," Manning said. "Football certainly is an emotional game, but to predict how you will feel? I just don't know. All I know is this week, as far as Wednesday, today, what I'm doing to prepare – that's all I can do. To be to 52 other guys that are counting on you, coaches that are counting on you to be prepared to play a good football team, a good defense, a team that – it may sound strange – that is unfamiliar. It's an unfamiliar opponent, a lot of guys that I've never played against and certainly a new scheme. How I'll feel walking into the stadium? I can't tell you that right now."

Although plenty has changed since Manning played for the Colts, he will still see some familiar faces across the line of scrimmage on Sunday.