Manning Nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – **After accomplishing a feat that no player had done in more than 40 years, it should come as no surprise that Demaryius Thomas has been named a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award.
Manning finished 27-of-42 for 462 yards with a league-record tying seven touchdowns in Denver's 49-27 win vs. Baltimore. He became just the second player in league history to throw for seven scores without an interception.
"You never know what is going to happen in a game," Manning said after the game. "I felt like we had to keep scoring."
Manning's 462 passing yards were the second most of his career and marked the third-highest total in Broncos history. The 16th-year quarterback led all players in
passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating in Week 1.
He finished with a QB rating of 141.1 to extend his streak to 14 consecutive games with a rating above 90, which ties Tom Brady for the second-longest streak of all time. He can match that record of 15 straight games, which he set in 2004 this week.
The quarterback earned the FedEx Air Player of the Year Award in 2012 after being nominated for five weekly honors, winning once. Click here to vote for Manning to earn the Week 1 honor.
"It's incredible," Head Coach John Fox said of the performance. "I mean I thought he was incredible a year ago. I've said it a million times - to sit out a year, come to a new city, all new teammates, a very unusual type of injury. I don't know where he finished but he was up there in every category that quarterbacks look at. And then this one was pretty phenomenal."