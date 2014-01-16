Denver Broncos | News

Manning Makes All-Fundamentals Team

Jan 15, 2014 at 10:59 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Peyton Manning's arm helped the Broncos set offensive records throughout the 2013 season, and his 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns now stand alone atop the NFL's single-season record books.

But it's his fundamentals that have earned him his most recent honor -- a spot on USA Football's 2013 All-Fundamentals Team.

The team honors 26 NFL players -- 11 on offense, 11 on defense and four on special teams -- who exhibit exemplary football techniques for youth players to emulate.

Every player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,500 quipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice.

Fans can vote Manning as the team's offensive captain at Facebook.com/usafootball.One captain on offense, defense and special teams will be awarded a $3,000 equipment grant to donate in addition to an All-Fundamentals Team helmet trophy. Voting is open through Jan. 29.

This year's edition is the fifth-annual team, and Manning is being recognized for keeping his head up and eyes downfield before and after the snap in addition to his proper grip on the ball and strong footwork.

USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the Broncos, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.

A five-person selection committee -- Charles Davis, Herm Edwards, Merril Hoge, Carl Peterson and Bill Polian -- chose each player for the All-Fundamentals Team.

Manning is joined on the team by Frank Gore, John Kuhn, Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Green, Jason Witten, Jermon Bushrod, Tyron Smith, Jahri Evans, Andy Levitre and Nick Hardwick on offense.

The defensive team consists of Chris Long, Muhammad Wilkerson, B.J. Raji, Kyle Williams, D'Qell Jackson, Luke Kuechly, Robert Mathis, Brent Grimes, Richard Sherman, Eric Berry and Earl Thomas.

On special teams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Stephen Gostkowski, Dustin Colquitt and Jon Dorenbos made the squad.

