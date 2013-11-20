Denver Broncos | News

Manning Leads Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Nov 20, 2013 at 06:03 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Peyton Manning leads the NFL in completions, passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating, and the quarterback now leads the league in another statistic – Pro Bowl voting.

The NFL announced that Manning, a 12-time Pro Bowl selection, leads all NFL All-Stars with 654,309 votes – over 100,000 more than the next most-voted player.

Fan voting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will continue until 4 p.m. MST on Thursday, Dec. 26.

BRONCOS PRO BOWL VOTING LEADERS
PlayerPositionVotesPos. Rk.
Peyton ManningQB654,3091st
Zane BeadlesG108,1051st
David BrutonST75,1181st
Julius ThomasTE278,7652nd
Manny RamirezG110,1232nd
Trindon HollidayPR107,9122nd
Wes WelkerWR312,0564th
Chris ClarkT84,6254th
Matt PraterK61,8094th
Demaryius ThomasWR293,5525th
Louis VasquezG86,8855th
Knowshon MorenoRB225,2567th
Shaun PhillipsDE102,9387th
Danny TrevathanOLB75,8157th
Rahim MooreFS26,7297th
Duke IhenachoSS34,4838th
Orlando FranklinT78,4248th
Britton ColquittP37,5188th
Eric DeckerWR153,24210th
First among all players

Fans can cast their votes until that deadline by clicking here.

Manning has thrown for 3,572 yards and 34 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season – good for a quarterback rating of 118.3 – and is followed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch as the league's top vote-getters.

He's not the only member of the Broncos who has racked up the votes, however.

Nineteen different Broncos rank in the top 10 at their positions. See the full list to the right.

Guard Zane Beadles (108,105 votes) is the leading vote-getter at his position, while safety and special teams captain David Bruton (75,118) leads all non-returners in the special-teams category.

Meanwhile, Julius Thomas (278,765), Manny Ramirez (110,123) and Trindon Holliday (107,912) rank second among players at their respective tight end, center and punt returner positions.

The entire offensive line ranks in the top eight of their respective positions. Besides Beadles and Ramirez,  Chris Clark (84,625, 4th), Orlando Franklin (78,424, 8th) and Louis Vasquez (86,885, 5th) also appear in the top 10 of their position groups.

Additionally, the Broncos' trio of starting wide receivers – Wes Welker (312,056, 4th), Demaryius Thomas (293,552, 5th) and Eric Decker (153,242, 10th) are all in the top 10. Running back Knowshon Moreno's 225,256 are seventh among running backs, giving the Broncos a total of 11 offensive players at the top 10 in their positions.

On the defensive side, Shaun Phillips (102,938, 7th), outside linebacker Danny Trevathan (75,815, 7th), strong safety Duke Ihenacho (34,483, 8th) and free safety Rahim Moore (26,729, 7th) represent the Broncos on the vote leaderboard.

The Broncos are well-represented on special teams with kicker Matt Prater (61,809, 4th) and punter Britton Colquitt (37,518, 8th) joining Bruton and Holliday on the list.

The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2014 and televised live on NBC at 5 p.m. MST from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

