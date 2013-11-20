Manning Leads Pro Bowl Fan Voting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Peyton Manning leads the NFL in completions, passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating, and the quarterback now leads the league in another statistic – Pro Bowl voting.

The NFL announced that Manning, a 12-time Pro Bowl selection, leads all NFL All-Stars with 654,309 votes – over 100,000 more than the next most-voted player.

Fan voting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will continue until 4 p.m. MST on Thursday, Dec. 26. BRONCOS PRO BOWL VOTING LEADERS Player Position Votes Pos. Rk. Peyton Manning QB 654,309 1st Zane Beadles G 108,105 1st David Bruton ST 75,118 1st Julius Thomas TE 278,765 2nd Manny Ramirez G 110,123 2nd Trindon Holliday PR 107,912 2nd Wes Welker WR 312,056 4th Chris Clark T 84,625 4th Matt Prater K 61,809 4th Demaryius Thomas WR 293,552 5th Louis Vasquez G 86,885 5th Knowshon Moreno RB 225,256 7th Shaun Phillips DE 102,938 7th Danny Trevathan OLB 75,815 7th Rahim Moore FS 26,729 7th Duke Ihenacho SS 34,483 8th Orlando Franklin T 78,424 8th Britton Colquitt P 37,518 8th Eric Decker WR 153,242 10th First among all players

Fans can cast their votes until that deadline by clicking here.

Manning has thrown for 3,572 yards and 34 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season – good for a quarterback rating of 118.3 – and is followed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch as the league's top vote-getters.

He's not the only member of the Broncos who has racked up the votes, however.

Nineteen different Broncos rank in the top 10 at their positions. See the full list to the right.

Guard Zane Beadles (108,105 votes) is the leading vote-getter at his position, while safety and special teams captain David Bruton (75,118) leads all non-returners in the special-teams category.

Meanwhile, Julius Thomas (278,765), Manny Ramirez (110,123) and Trindon Holliday (107,912) rank second among players at their respective tight end, center and punt returner positions.

The entire offensive line ranks in the top eight of their respective positions. Besides Beadles and Ramirez, Chris Clark (84,625, 4th), Orlando Franklin (78,424, 8th) and Louis Vasquez (86,885, 5th) also appear in the top 10 of their position groups.

Additionally, the Broncos' trio of starting wide receivers – Wes Welker (312,056, 4th), Demaryius Thomas (293,552, 5th) and Eric Decker (153,242, 10th) are all in the top 10. Running back Knowshon Moreno's 225,256 are seventh among running backs, giving the Broncos a total of 11 offensive players at the top 10 in their positions.

On the defensive side, Shaun Phillips (102,938, 7th), outside linebacker Danny Trevathan (75,815, 7th), strong safety Duke Ihenacho (34,483, 8th) and free safety Rahim Moore (26,729, 7th) represent the Broncos on the vote leaderboard.

The Broncos are well-represented on special teams with kicker Matt Prater (61,809, 4th) and punter Britton Colquitt (37,518, 8th) joining Bruton and Holliday on the list.