Manning, Elway in NFL's Bracketology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --It's a debate that will never truly have an answer. But NFL.com is using March Madness to try to find one.

Starting today, the league's website is running its third annual Bracketology to let fans decide who is the greatest quarterback of all time.

The field of 32 quarterbacks was selected by a panel of NFL.com and NFL Network analysts and is divided into four brackets -- the Right Now Bracket, Generation X Bracket, MTV Bracket and Baby Boomer Bracket.

Two Broncos made the cut -- current signal caller Peyton Manning (a 2-seed) and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway (a 3-seed).

Fan voting begins today at NFL.com/bracketology, and the championship round will conclude on Monday, April 7, when the greatest quarterback in NFL history -- per the fan vote -- will be revealed.

Voting for round 2 will begin Tuesday, March 25. Round three commences on Friday, March 28, Round 4 is on Thursday, April 1 and finally Round 5 voting opens on Friday, April 4 before the voting closes that following Monday.

We'll see how the not-exactly-scientific poll goes -- in 2012, NFL.com's Bracketology named the 1976 Oakland Raiders the greatest team of all time, and in 2013 the vote named DeSean Jackson's walk-off punt return for a touchdown against the New York Giants the greatest play in NFL history.

Below is the full bracket:

RIGHT NOW BRACKET

1.Tom Brady -- Patriots, 2000-present

8. Eli Manning -- Giants, 2004-present

4.Drew Brees -- Chargers/Saints, 2001-present

5.Ben Roethlisberger -- Steelers, 2004-present

3. Aaron Rodgers -- Packers, 2005-present

6. Philip Rivers -- Chargers, 2004-present

2.Peyton Manning -- Colts/Broncos, 1998-present

7.Russell Wilson -- Seahawks, 2012-present

GENERATION X BRACKET

1. Brett Favre -- Falcons/Packers/Jets/Vikings, 1991-2010

8. Rich Gannon -- Vikings/Redskins/Chiefs/Raiders, 1987-2004

4. Kurt Warner -- Rams/Giants/Cardinals, 1998-2009

5.Donovan McNabb -- Eagles/Redskins/Vikings, 1999-2011

3. Steve Young -- Buccaneers/49ers, 1985-1999

6. Steve McNair -- Titans/Ravens, 1995-2007

2. Troy Aikman -- Cowboys, 1989-2000

7. Drew Bledsoe -- Patriots/Bills/Cowboys, 1993-2006

MTV BRACKET

1. Joe Montana -- 49ers/Chiefs, 1979-1994

8.Boomer Esiason -- Bengals/Jets/Cardinals, 1984-1997

4. Jim Kelly -- Bills, 1986-1996

5. Warren Moon -- Oilers/Vikings/Seahawks/Chiefs, 1984-2000

3. John Elway -- Broncos, 1983-1998

6. Dan Fouts -- Chargers, 1973-1987

2. Dan Marino -- Dolphins, 1983-1999

7. Phil Simms -- Giants, 1979-1993

BABY BOOMER BRACKET

1. Johnny Unitas -- Colts/Chargers, 1956-1973

8. Bob Griese -- Dolphins, 1967-1980

4. Roger Staubach -- Cowboys, 1969-1979

5.Joe Namath -- Jets/Rams, 1965-1977

3. Bart Starr -- Packers, 1956-1971

6. Fran Tarkenton -- Vikings/Giants, 1961-1978