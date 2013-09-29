Manning Continues Scorching Pace

"Ya'll were at the game, too," wide receiver Wes Welker said when asked about Manning's performance. "I mean, 11 incompletions in two games – that kind of says it. He's an exceptional player and prepares like nobody and else and he's kind of the catalyst of getting everything going."

Manning, who also passed quarterback Brett Favre for the most four-touchdown games in NFL history -- he now has 24 -- wasn't interested in all the talk of the records he's setting. He was more concerned with the fact that the team is 4-0 in advance of a road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

"The recaps don't mean a whole lot," he said. "It was a good win because it was this game and we'll learn from it and we have a tough test next week."

That's the attitude the rest of the locker room is taking as well. It doesn't get any better than 4-0 after four games. But even with all the records being set, the players and coaches understand that the regular season is only a quarter of the way finished.

"We're on a mission," defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "We're going to try to get to the big game. But it's week-by-week, day-by-day, practice-by-practice, snap-by-snap."

And with Manning at the helm of the offense, the team knows it has a chance to accomplish its goals.