Manning Brings 'Energy' in Practice Return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Thursday's practice brought a welcomed sight -- Peyton Manning back on the practice field.

The quarterback did not participate in Wednesday's session, but took part in the team's walkthrough. On Thursday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice.

"You always want to see your quarterback out there healthy," cornerback Champ Bailey said. "Nobody's really healthy right now, but you're messing around with your feet, your ankles, and I know firsthand how that can be. He practiced well today and I look forward to seeing him Sunday."

Following Thursday's practice, Del Rio reiterated what both he and Manning said Wednesday -- that Manning "is going to be ready to go" against the Chiefs.

And after missing practice on Wednesday -- something he doesn't like to do -- Manning was fired up to get back on the field.

"He had a lot of energy today," Offensive Coordinator Adam Gase said. "So it was good to see him back out there. Every day, (it is) little bit better and today was a good day's work."

Gase said not much changed in the team's preparation with Manning sitting out Wednesday. The key now, he said, is making sure the offense gets in plenty of work between Thursday and Friday's practices so that Saturday's walkthrough is "nice and clean."

That process got off to a good start Thursday, according to wide receiver Eric Decker.

"Peyton was good today," Decker said. "It's always good to have him out there. Same old Peyton. Demanding of the offense, making sure we're doing this correctly, and he's throwing the football real well."

The fact that Manning slipped right back into his routine showed Del Rio that giving the quarterback a little extra rest Wednesday was the right decision.