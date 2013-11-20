Manning-Brady XIV: Inside the Numbers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Although they haven't been in the same division since 2001, quarterbacks Demaryius Thomas and Tom Brady are plenty familiar with playing against one another.

Aside from their divisional foes, Manning and Brady have played one other's teams more than any other opponent in their careers.

This week's game will be the 14th time they play against one another, with Brady holding the edge with a 9-4 record in those games.

Brady's Patriots earned victories in the first six head-to-head matchups before Manning's Colts won the next three in a row. Since then, Brady has emerged victorious in three of the last four, including last year's 31-21 Patriots win against the Broncos.

Manning has the edge in total completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns in the matchups, while Brady holds the advantage in interceptions and passer rating.

The best passer rating in a single game belongs to Brady, who completed 16-of-20 passes for 202 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 148.3 rating on Oct. 21, 2001.

Brady also recorded the worst QB rating in the two quarterbacks' head-to-head history when he finished 20-of-35 for 201 yards with four interceptions and zero touchdowns for a 34.0 rating on Nov. 5, 2006.

Overall, Manning has completed 325-of-521 passes for 3,821 yards with 27 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and an 86.7 passer rating against Brady's Patriots. Brady is 276-of-412 for 3,059 yards with 23 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 95.3 rating in the matchups.

Manning's per-game averages are 25-of-40 for 293.9 yards with 2.1 touchdowns and 1.5 interceptions per game. Brady is averaging 21.2 completions of 31.7 attempts for 235.5 yards, 1.8 touchdowns and 0.9 interceptions per game.

This week's game will be the third straight at New England, where nine of the 13 meetings have come. Manning is 2-7 in those road games. Three of the matchups have come in the postseason, where Brady is 2-1.