Manning AFC Offensive Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Demaryius Thomas's performance in Denver's 37-21 win vs. Oakland on Monday Night Football, the quarterback has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Manning completed 32-of-37 passes to set a personal and franchise mark with that 86.5 completion percentage. He finished with 374 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first player ever to throw for 12 touchdowns in the first three weeks of a season.

Manning's outing against the Raiders was just the sixth game in NFL history that a quarterback has thrown for 350 yards with an 85 percent completion percentage. CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS Rank Player No. 1 Peyton Manning 25 2 Tom Brady 23 3 Dan Marino 18 4 Drew Brees 16 Brett Favre 16 6 John Elway 15

His 135.8 quarterback rating in the victory extended his streak of games with a passer rating greater than 90.0 to 15, which establishes a new league record.

"Just good play-calling," Manning said after the game. "Trying to make good, smart, sound decisions. I think guys are doing a good job getting open on time. I think guys have a good clock in their head about when to come out of the break versus different coverages. Protection has been good, so it gives you a chance to see the field and try to throw accurate footballs."

The weekly honor is Manning's second of the season and 25th of his career, extending his lead over Tom Brady for the most conference player of the week awards in league history.

Manning also earned the award in Week 1 after tying a league record with seven touchdown passes in a 462-yard effort against Baltimore.

Manning leads all players in completions, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, passer rating and is one of two quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts not to have thrown an interception in 2013.

"I think he has, again, got started where he left off last year and improved on that," Head Coach John Fox said on Monday. "We added some weapons, I think personnel-wise our guys have brought in some guys that have helped us. And he's an incredible player as far as the way he prepares and he communicates things to his teammates."