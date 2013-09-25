Denver Broncos | News

Manning AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 25, 2013 at 12:55 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Demaryius Thomas's performance in Denver's 37-21 win vs. Oakland on Monday Night Football, the quarterback has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Manning completed 32-of-37 passes to set a personal and franchise mark with that 86.5 completion percentage. He finished with 374 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first player ever to throw for 12 touchdowns in the first three weeks of a season.

Manning's outing against the Raiders was just the sixth game in NFL history that a quarterback has thrown for 350 yards with an 85 percent completion percentage.

CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS
RankPlayerNo.
1Peyton Manning25
2Tom Brady23
3Dan Marino18
4Drew Brees16
Brett Favre16
6John Elway15

His 135.8 quarterback rating in the victory extended his streak of games with a passer rating greater than 90.0 to 15, which establishes a new league record.

"Just good play-calling," Manning said after the game. "Trying to make good, smart, sound decisions. I think guys are doing a good job getting open on time. I think guys have a good clock in their head about when to come out of the break versus different coverages. Protection has been good, so it gives you a chance to see the field and try to throw accurate footballs."

The weekly honor is Manning's second of the season and 25th of his career, extending his lead over Tom Brady for the most conference player of the week awards in league history.

Manning also earned the award in Week 1 after tying a league record with seven touchdown passes in a 462-yard effort against Baltimore.

Manning leads all players in completions, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, passer rating and is one of two quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts not to have thrown an interception in 2013.

"I think he has, again, got started where he left off last year and improved on that," Head Coach John Fox said on Monday. "We added some weapons, I think personnel-wise our guys have brought in some guys that have helped us. And he's an incredible player as far as the way he prepares and he communicates things to his teammates."

PEYTON MANNING'S CAREER AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDSYearWeekOpp. (Date)Passing Statistics199811vs. NYJ (11/15)26-44, 59.1%, 276 yds., 3 TDs, 2 INT, 81.2 rtg.19993at S.D. (9/26)29-54, 53.7%, 404 yds., 2 TDs, 1 INT, 82.6 rtg.20004vs. Jac. (9/25)23-36, 63.9%, 440 yds., 4 TDs, 0 INT, 143.3 rtg.200017vs. Min. (12/24)25-36, 69.4%, 283 yds., 4 TDs, 1 INT, 118.2 rtg.20012vs. Buf. (9/23)23-29, 79.3%, 421 yds., 4 TDs, 2 INT, 129.6 rtg.20034at N.O. (9/28)20-25, 80.0%, 314 yds., 6 TDs, 0 INT, 158.3 rtg.200315vs. Atl. (12/14)25-30, 83.3%, 290 yds., 5 TDs, 0 INT, 146.5 rtg.20043vs. G.B. (9/26)28-40, 70.0%, 393 yds., 5 TDs, 0 INT, 140.9 rtg.200410vs. Hou. (11/14)18-27, 66.7%, 320 yds., 5 TDs, 2 INT, 115.7 rtg.200412at Det. (11/25)23-28, 82.1%, 236 yds., 6 TDs, 0 INT, 141.4 rtg.200416vs. S.D. (12/26)27-44, 61.4%, 383 yds., 2 TDs, 1 INT, 95.2 rtg.20059at N.E. (11/7)28-37, 75.7%, 321 yds., 3 TDs, 1 INT, 117.1 rtg.20062vs. Hou. (9/17)26-38, 68.4%, 400 yds., 3 TDs, 0 INT, 129.3 rtg.20067vs. Was. (10/22)25-35, 71.4%, 342 yds., 4 TDs, 0 INT, 140.4 rtg.200617vs. Mia. (12/31)22-37, 59.5%, 282 yds., 2 TDs, 0 INT, 101.4 rtg.200713vs. Jac. (12/2)20-29, 69.0%, 288 yds., 4 TDs, 1 INT, 126.1 rtg.20086vs. Bal. (10/12)19-28, 67.9%, 271 yds., 3 TDs, 0 INT, 134.7 rtg.200811vs. Hou. (11/16)30-46, 65.2%, 320 yds., 2 TDs, 0 INT, 99.9 rtg.200816at Jac. (12/18)29-34, 85.3%, 364 yds., 3 TDs, 0 INT, 140.7 rtg.200910vs. N.E. (11/15)28-44, 63.6%, 327 yds., 4 TDs, 2 INT, 97.4 rtg.201014at Ten. (12/9)25-35, 71.4%, 319 yds., 2 TDs, 0 INT, 118.6 rtg.20126at S.D. (10/15)24-30, 80.0%, 309 yds., 3 TDs, 1 INT, 129.0 rtg.201217vs. K.C. (12/30)23-29, 79.3%, 304 yds., 3 TDs, 0 INT, 144.8 rtg.20131vs. Bal. (9/5)27-42, 64.3%, 462 yds., 7 TDs, 0 INT, 141.1 rtg.20133vs. Oak. (9/23)37-37, 86.5%, 374 yds., 3 TDs, 0 INT, 135.8 rtg.

Related Content

news

Player Q&A: DeShawn Williams reflects on playing in the NFL with his high school teammate and more

Williams also shares a peek into what life was like as he was cut 11 times in six years and what it was like being able to move past that.

news

Hot Topics: Broncos focused on early down improvement to improve offensive efficiency

"If you're playing behind the chains as much as we are, it's going to be hard to move the ball," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And I think that's where it starts on that third down. So we're putting ourselves in bad positions there."

news

Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to miss rest of 2022 season after suffering injuries in loss to Colts

The team is still working through its options before deciding on who will replace Bolles as the new starter at left tackle, Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

Advertising