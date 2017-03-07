Let the legal tampering begin: Mason's top 100 non-Broncos free agents, version 3.0

- G Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati
- CB Malcolm Butler, New England (RFA)
- DL Calais Campbell, Arizona
- LT Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati
- G T.J. Lang, Green Bay
- CB A.J. Bouye, Houston
- TE MARTELLUS BENNETT, NEW ENGLAND**
It will be fascinating to see the market for the 275-pound Bennett, who is proven but could see teams shy away from him given the extreme depth of this year's tight-end class in the draft.
- WR Pierre Garçon, Washington
- G Larry Warford, Detroit
- NT Brandon Williams, Baltimore
- WR Alshon Jeffery, Chicago
- S John Cyprien, Jacksonville
- NT Dontari Poe, Kansas City
- WR DeSean Jackson, Washington
- CB Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo
- S Tony Jefferson, Arizona
- OLB Dont'a Hightower, New England
- S Barry Church, Dallas
19. RT RICKY WAGNER, BALTIMORE
The lack of viable young offensive tackles on the market means that Wagner is about to get paid -- although perhaps with a contract that is above his performance level.
- CB Logan Ryan, New England
- WR Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland
- G Ronald Leary, Dallas
- OLB Nick Perry, Green Bay
- CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas
- G Andrew Norwell, Carolina (RFA)
- CB Prince Amukamara, Jacksonville
- CB Dre' Kirkpatrick, Cincinnati
- DT Dominique Easley, L.A. Rams
- S Jahleel Addae, L.A. Chargers
30. ADRIAN PETERSON, MINNESOTA
Caveat emptor! Of the 12 running backs to change teams after going over the 10,000-yard mark for career rushing yardage, only one -- Indianapolis' Frank Gore -- had a 1,000-yard season with his new team.
- FB Kyle Jusczyk, Baltimore
- C J.C. Tretter, Green Bay
- S D.J. Swearinger, Arizona
- ILB Zach Brown, Buffalo
- ILB Kiko Alonso, Miami (RFA)
- CB Terence Newman, Minnesota
37. C NICK MANGOLD, EX-N.Y. JETS
Moving to guard could expand Mangold's list of potential suitors and could get him a better contract as a result.
- S T.J. McDonald, L.A. Rams
- Edge rusher Julius Peppers, Green Bay
- CB Ross Cockrell, Pittsburgh (RFA)
41. EDGE RUSHER CHARLES JOHNSON, CAROLINA
There's no place like home for Johnson, who signed a two-year extension to remain with the only team he's ever known in an 11-season career.
- Edge rusher James Harrison, Pittsburgh
- RB Eddie Lacy, Green Bay
- NT Chris Baker, Washington
- WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota (RFA)
- Edge rusher Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo
47. WR BRANDON MARSHALL, EX-N.Y. JETS
Even with the Jets' quarterback issues, he still caught 59 passes for 788 yards last season. Further, he remains durable, missing just four games in the last six seasons.
- ILB Perry Riley, Oakland
- S Bradley McDougald, Tampa Bay
- TE Jared Cook, Green Bay
- S Quintin Demps, Houston
52. CB BRANDON FLOWERS, EX-L.A. CHARGERS
A part of a three-headed purge of contract commitments that took place Tuesday morning, Flowers missed the last six games of the season because of a concussion. At 31, he's still effective when he's in the lineup, but the concussion concerns could give teams pause.
- C A.Q. Shipley, Arizona
- S Mike Adams, Indianapolis
- DT Alan Branch, New England
- ILB Gerald Hodges, San Francisco
- DT Nick Fairley, New Orleans
- DT Johnathan Hankins, N.Y. Giants
- CB Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota
- CB Darius Butler, Indianapolis
- C Joe Hawley, Tampa Bay
- Edge rusher Jabaal Sheard, New England
- CB DeShawn Shead, Seattle (RFA)
- S J.J. Wilcox, Dallas
- RB Latavius Murray, Oakland
- G JAHRI EVANS, NEW ORLEANS**
He lingered on the market for months, and could face a similar situation this season -- if he decides to return for an 11th season at age 34.
- DE/DT Jared Odrick, ex-Jacksonville
68. TE JACK DOYLE, INDIANAPOLIS
Doyle agreed to terms with the Colts on an extension after a 59-catch, 584-yard, 5-touchdown season.
- G Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia
- G Luke Joeckel, Jacksonville
- ILB Kevin Minter, Arizona
- WR Dontrelle Inman, L.A. Chargers (RFA)
- ILB Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh
- WR Kenny Britt, L.A. Rams
- WR Kendall Wright, Tennessee
- RB Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay
- QB Brian Hoyer, Chicago
- G Riley Reiff, Detroit
- S Micah Hyde, Green Bay
- WR Kenny Stills, Miami
- RB LeGarrette Blount, New England
- WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota
- Edge rusher Datone Jones, Green Bay
- WR Josh Gordon, Cleveland
- TE Jordan Cameron, Miami
86. RB JAMAAL CHARLES, EX-KANSAS CITY
At this point, Charles is best suited to be a situational running back, which could help with his knee issues while taking advantage of the relative lack of wear and tear in terms of accumulated hits that resulted from having fewer than 100 touches in four of his previous nine seasons.
87. G/T D.J. FLUKER, EX-L.A. CHARGERS
Better at guard than at tackle during his four seasons in San Diego, Fluker became available when the Chargers elected to release him rather than pick up his fifth-year option. The release creates no dead money for the Chargers, and is a reminder of the flexibility that exists for teams when issuing fifth-year options right up until the start of the new league year.
- WR Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati
- G/T Austin Pasztor, Cleveland
- G John Jerry, N.Y. Giants
- WR Anquan Boldin, Detroit
- LT Ryan Clady, N.Y. Jets
- Edge rusher Andre Branch, Miami
94. WR TORREY SMITH, EX-SAN FRANCISCO
His only 1,000-yard season came in 2013, and in the last two seasons, he had just seven touchdowns -- four fewer than he had in the 2014 campaign alone, his last season with Baltimore. Few players need a change of scenery more than Smith, who was caught in the vortex of chaos in the Bay Area.
- FB James Develin, New England
- CB Leodis McKelvin, ex-Philadelphia
- WR Michael Floyd, New England
98. QB MIKE GLENNON, TAMPA BAY
The eight-figure average annual salary Glennon should receive on the market is evidence of a) the lack of viable quarterbacks available and b) the market-caused hyper-inflation on quarterback salaries. If the Bears get Glennon, it also reveals what Chicago thinks of the draftable quarterbacks and the ability of any of them to spur a turnaround that is likely essential to save John Fox's job.
- WR Stevie Johnson, ex-L.A. Chargers
100. RB DANNY WOODHEAD, L.A. CHARGERS
If the reports of his strong progress from a torn ACL are true, Woodhead's proficiency as a target in the flat will provide a valuable chess piece for an offense looking to create as many mismatches as possible.