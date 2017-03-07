Let the legal tampering begin: Mason's top 100 non-Broncos free agents, version 3.0

86. RB JAMAAL CHARLES, EX-KANSAS CITY

At this point, Charles is best suited to be a situational running back, which could help with his knee issues while taking advantage of the relative lack of wear and tear in terms of accumulated hits that resulted from having fewer than 100 touches in four of his previous nine seasons.

87. G/T D.J. FLUKER, EX-L.A. CHARGERS

Better at guard than at tackle during his four seasons in San Diego, Fluker became available when the Chargers elected to release him rather than pick up his fifth-year option. The release creates no dead money for the Chargers, and is a reminder of the flexibility that exists for teams when issuing fifth-year options right up until the start of the new league year.

WR Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati G/T Austin Pasztor, Cleveland G John Jerry, N.Y. Giants WR Anquan Boldin, Detroit LT Ryan Clady, N.Y. Jets Edge rusher Andre Branch, Miami

94. WR TORREY SMITH, EX-SAN FRANCISCO

His only 1,000-yard season came in 2013, and in the last two seasons, he had just seven touchdowns -- four fewer than he had in the 2014 campaign alone, his last season with Baltimore. Few players need a change of scenery more than Smith, who was caught in the vortex of chaos in the Bay Area.

FB James Develin, New England CB Leodis McKelvin, ex-Philadelphia WR Michael Floyd, New England

98. QB MIKE GLENNON, TAMPA BAY

The eight-figure average annual salary Glennon should receive on the market is evidence of a) the lack of viable quarterbacks available and b) the market-caused hyper-inflation on quarterback salaries. If the Bears get Glennon, it also reveals what Chicago thinks of the draftable quarterbacks and the ability of any of them to spur a turnaround that is likely essential to save John Fox's job.

WR Stevie Johnson, ex-L.A. Chargers

100. RB DANNY WOODHEAD, L.A. CHARGERS