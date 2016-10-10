Denver Broncos | News

Kubiak: 'I'm feeling much better'

Oct 10, 2016 at 11:22 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Please see below for a statement from Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak:

"I'm feeling much better and am thankful for everyone's thoughts and well-wishes. It's tough not being there with our team this week, but I've got great confidence in Joe D, our coordinators and coaching staff, and all of our players.

"Greek and the medical team did an outstanding job taking care of me and getting this figured out. I've made a lot of positive changes health-wise in recent years and will continue to listen to doctors.

"I'll be at home this week, resting and getting healthy, and I look forward to rejoining our team on Monday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl 50 champion Malik Jackson announces retirement from NFL

Jackson, memorably, recovered Von Miller's strip-sack of Cam Newton for a touchdown in Super Bowl 50 to help give Denver a two-possession lead.

news

Broncos to provide two opportunities for fans to see new alternate helmet at 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

The Broncos' alternate helmet is on its way, and fans will soon have the chance to see the new helmets in person.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Tim Patrick's return, Marvin Mims Jr.'s debut among compelling storylines in Broncos' wide receiver room

Patrick's return and Mims' arrival could be big additions to Denver's wide receiving corps.

news

Mike Shanahan, Randy Gradishar, Dan Reeves, Alex Gibbs named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

One of Broncos' greatest players and several of the team's top coaches have taken the next step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertising