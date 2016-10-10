ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Please see below for a statement from Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak:

"I'm feeling much better and am thankful for everyone's thoughts and well-wishes. It's tough not being there with our team this week, but I've got great confidence in Joe D, our coordinators and coaching staff, and all of our players.

"Greek and the medical team did an outstanding job taking care of me and getting this figured out. I've made a lot of positive changes health-wise in recent years and will continue to listen to doctors.