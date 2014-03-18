Knighton Gives Ware 94, Picks New Number

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --When DeMarcus Ware signed with the Broncos, one question immediately popped up.
The seven-time Pro Bowler has worn No. 94 his entire career. But in Denver, defensive tackle Terrance Knighton currently dons those digits. So what number would Ware wear?
Stuart Zaas took a look at the dilemma last week, which featured some joking back and forth between the two defensive linemen.
But Knighton eventually announced on Twitter that he would be giving Ware the No. 94, and that it was an honor to do so.
So then the question became, what would Knighton switch to?
Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted that answer as well.
It's Official Bronco Fans. Ya boy is number 98! #snodaaaaaat — Terrance Knighton (@MrKnighton2u) March 18, 2014
That settles that.