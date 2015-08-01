Kenny Anunike looks to make immediate impact

"He's a young guy," Ware continued. "[He] hurt his arm last year and he had a whole offseason to really get himself right, and I've seen how hungry he was coming into the minicamp. He was right there behind Wolfe and played on both sides, [against] both tackles in the three-four and he was actually out there with the ones sometimes making plays and doing well, so Kenny really stood out to a lot of guys. He's coming along really well."

With praise from his teammates and from Head Coach Gary Kubiak, Anunike is now focused on living up to that hype.

"It's tremendous," Anunike said. "But that just means I need to continue it. That's great, but I got to continue to believe that and I got to make sure that I implement everything that I'm learning from my coaches to help this team and get to the championship. That's our ultimate goal."

Anunike has been working closely with Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar and during the offseason and in training camp to work his aggressiveness, or as he says: "Kollar is bringing the dog out of me."

In addition to his work with Kollar, Kubiak has also supplied Anunike with guidance as he and the defense make adjustments this season with the defense transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 alignment under the supervision of Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips