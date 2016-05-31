Justin Simmons, Will Parks join star-studded secondary

"[They're] doing better and better in the classroom," Talib said, "and they're bringing it to the field, so they're workin', man. This is the time when you get in shape and learn that playbook, so they're definitely doing that."

Parks and Simmons' work doesn't stop when they leave the field. They're currently rooming together at the rookie hotel and help each other with questions on the playbook. Simmons said while they're both fighting for spots on the team, they were "chosen for a reason" and they're prioritizing Denver's success over their own.

"We've got to step it up," Simmons said. "It's not college anymore. But it's been great. Will's been great, and like I said, there's a standard that those older guys hold. So every day, we just make sure we push ourselves as well as the other guys that are in the secondary coming in, making sure that we contribute."

Simmons' role, though, won't be that much different than it was at Boston College. He said Tuesday there are only so many coverages a defense can implement and so the carry-over could be extensive. He'll still need to adjust to different checks, verbiage and offensive formations, but the basic concepts will remain the same.

But the speed of the game won't be anywhere close.

"As a rookie, things go a lot faster than you expect," Parks said, "but once you kinda pick up on the things and pick up on the tendencies of the offense, you can just interpret what you've got in there in the film room, and put [it] out there on the field."

As Simmons and Parks do just that, the pieces of the league's top-ranked secondary will be there to watch and let the rookies know if they get something wrong.