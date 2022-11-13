Denver Broncos | News

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Nov 13, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

NASHVILLE — The Broncos will be without starting safety Justin Simmons for a Week 10 matchup with the Titans.

Simmons, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, was among the Broncos' inactives for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

The Broncos' All-Pro safety suffered his injury against the Jaguars in Week 8 and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of Denver's game in Tennessee.

The Broncos previously ruled out wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback Darius Phillips, outside linebacker Baron Browning, tackle Cam Fleming and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who were both listed as questionable with an illness, are active for the game.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below.

