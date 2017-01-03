John Lynch, Terrell Davis among Hall of Fame finalists

WHY JOHN LYNCH SHOULD BE IN**

This is Lynch's fourth consecutive year as a Hall of Fame finalist, and at some point, the Ring of Famer -- and Buccaneers Ring of Honor member -- should finally kick in the door that has blocked his path to induction.

Not only are Lynch and Dawkins the only eligible defensive player with nine Pro Bowl selections to not be enshrined, but they are the only players any position with at least nine Pro Bowl bids and two or more first-team All-Pro nods to not be enshrined.

Lynch is a prime example of how the Hall of Fame has struggled to honor pure safeties in recent decades. No pure safety to have played since 1981 is in the Hall.

"I think that's the sentiment that I feel most strongly about, and I've communicated [it] when asked by the Hall of Fame writers, that, hey, I certainly would like if it was me, but I think this is something that needs to change," Lynch explained last year. "That argument really doesn't hold water with me.

"Maybe at one point that position was one that wasn't of great import in football and on defenses, but I think as anyone has seen the position evolve -- and that's where I feel fairly good about being a part of that position changing, because early in football, they were just kind of a last line of defense."

That changed -- in part because of Lynch and the way the Buccaneers and Broncos used him.

"I'll never forget getting to Tampa and Tony [Dungy] saying, 'Hey, we're going to do some neat things, and really change the way that this position has been played. We're going to blitz you. We're going to play you down in the box. We're also going to play you back. We're going to cover you,' and that's why I think it's such an impactful position," Lynch said last year. "All you have to do is turn on the playoffs, any time over the last 10, 15, 20 years, you tend to see a safety taking over the playoffs, because you can at that position, because you're featured in so many ways.

"I think it takes a great skill. So when people say, 'It's just hard; there aren't that many safeties [in the Hall of Fame],' well, I say that needs to change. And whether that's me or someone else, that should be a priority for Hall voters."