John Elway pleased with Broncos' position at bye week

Nov 15, 2016
DENVER --A 7-3 mark after 10 games isn't perfect, obviously. But given the transition to a young starting quarterback and injuries along the way, it's not a bad place to be, and Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway knows it.

"I think we would have taken it if we said in Week 10 we were going to be 7-3, with what's happened," Elway said Tuesday.

"We haven't played our best football yet, which I think is the encouraging thing, but we've played hard week in and week out. I'm excited about the possibilities of what we can do."

The Broncos are one of just five teams with at least seven wins through 10 weeks, fueled by an opportunistic defense and special teams that forced four takeaways and blocked a potential game-winning extra point last Sunday at New Orleans, giving the Broncos a 25-23 win that seemed to encapsulate their last two seasons, with just enough offense to complement the play from the team's other two phases.

"We feel like we can get better on the offensive side. We've got a lot of room for improvement there," Elway said. "But we've figured out ways to win, and that's what you have to do. So we're excited about the last six [games]."

Elway also answered questions about his new role as honorary chairman of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, to be held from June 25 through July 1 that year at the Broadmoor East Golf Course in Colorado Springs.

Elway, a 1.9-handicap golfer, first took up the sport in earnest after joining the Broncos in 1983 and plays regularly, although the frequency of his rounds dropped after he became the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations in 2011.

"I wouldn't say it came quickly, but I worked hard at it," Elway said.

Some of the best golfers among his former teammates include quarterback Brian Griese, offensive linemen Keith Kartz and Dave Studdard. The golf bug has also bitten fellow Ring of Famer Terrell Davis.

"He's challenged me a couple of times, so I'm looking forward to playing him," Elway said.

