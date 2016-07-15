John Elway, Gary Kubiak and Von Miller react to Miller's extension



John Elway

Gary Kubiak

Von Miller

Click on a player to read quotes Click on a player to read quotes

Broncos Executive VP of Football Operations/GM John Elway

"Von's earned this contract not only for what he's done in the past but for what we believe he'll do in the future. This was a long process that ended the way we all wanted—with Von being part of the Denver Broncos for many more years. Our team had a tremendous year last season, and the way Von performed the final few weeks was such a big part of our Super Bowl run. Going forward, we expect great things from Von not only on the field but with the responsibility he has as a leader on the team. I'm proud of how we've handled this situation and give credit to everyone on our staff who helped get this done."

Top

Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak

"I know this took a lot of hard work from John and Von to get this done, and we're thrilled that Von is going to be a Bronco for a long time. I've known him since he was a kid in college. Most of all, I'm proud of how far Von's come as both a person and a player. It's a great day for him and the organization. We're all excited to get back to work with Von as a leader of our team."

Top

Von Miller